Wigan man who ripped off his bosses awaits sentence
A Wigan man has admitted fleecing his employer.
Martin Scully, 36, of Parkfields, Abram, stood before borough justices to be charged with fraudulently abusing his position as an engineer in order to make criminal financial gain from OpenView Security Solutions between September and December 2022.
The charge states that he was expected to safeguard, not act against, the financial interests of OpenView.
Pleading guilty to the single charge he was released on unconditional bail until sentencing takes place on February 13.