A trial date has been set for a Wigan man denying serious sexual offences.

An arrest warrant was issued for Michael Disley, 29, of Scot Lane in Newtown, earlier this month after he failed to appear before a Bolton Crown Court to face charges of both the rape and sexual assault of a female over 16 on November 23 2022.

But he has since been brought to court and the trial will now begin on February 24.

In the meantime he is remanded in custody.