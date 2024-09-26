Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The trial of a Wigan man who denies stealing hundreds of pounds of charity cash has been delayed for a further year.

Stephen Wilkinson, 58, of Crabtree Road, Worsley Hall, had been due to be tried at Bolton Crown Court in December 2022 after being charged with the theft of £742 from Macmillan Cancer Support on October 8 2021.

But the trial was delayed until August 2023, then put off first to February and then September this year.

Now, due to a lack of court time it is going off again until July 2 2025.

He remains on bail until then.