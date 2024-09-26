Wigan man's trial for 2021 charity box theft now put off until 2025!
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The trial of a Wigan man who denies stealing hundreds of pounds of charity cash has been delayed for a further year.
Stephen Wilkinson, 58, of Crabtree Road, Worsley Hall, had been due to be tried at Bolton Crown Court in December 2022 after being charged with the theft of £742 from Macmillan Cancer Support on October 8 2021.
But the trial was delayed until August 2023, then put off first to February and then September this year.
Now, due to a lack of court time it is going off again until July 2 2025.
He remains on bail until then.