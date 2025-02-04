Wigan McDonald's knife man spared immediate jail spell
A man found armed with a Stanley knife in a Wigan fast food restaurant has been spared an immediate jail term.
Christopher Morris, of Farr Close, Poolstock, had previously appeared at the town's magistrates' court to plead guilty to unlawfully having the offensive weapon in the McDonald's outlet on Gower Street on September 26 last year.
Returning for sentencing, the 38-year-old was given a 12-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for a year.
He must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, surrender the knife for destruction and pay £239 to the court and victim services.