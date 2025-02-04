Wigan McDonald's knife man spared immediate jail spell

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
A man found armed with a Stanley knife in a Wigan fast food restaurant has been spared an immediate jail term.

Christopher Morris, of Farr Close, Poolstock, had previously appeared at the town's magistrates' court to plead guilty to unlawfully having the offensive weapon in the McDonald's outlet on Gower Street on September 26 last year.

Returning for sentencing, the 38-year-old was given a 12-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for a year.

He must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, surrender the knife for destruction and pay £239 to the court and victim services.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice