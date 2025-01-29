Wigan men admit selling vapes to under-18s
Habib Hakim, of Crook Street, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to admit selling a disposable e-cigarette to an under-18 on July 13 last year and that the products he was selling breached regulations in exceeding the nicotine limit.
Kaz Mini-Market on Bryn Street, Ashton, from where the e-cigarettes were sold, admitted the same charges.
Fines, court costs and a victim services surcharge came to £960.
Also appearing in court that same day under a separate prosecution, Farhan Latifi, of Boughey Street, Leigh. pleaded guilty to selling a vape to a minor on March 9 last year.
His court bill came to £590.