Wigan men admit selling vapes to under-18s

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jan 2025, 12:30 GMT
A Wigan man and his shop have both been fined for selling a vape to a minor.

Habib Hakim, of Crook Street, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to admit selling a disposable e-cigarette to an under-18 on July 13 last year and that the products he was selling breached regulations in exceeding the nicotine limit.

Kaz Mini-Market on Bryn Street, Ashton, from where the e-cigarettes were sold, admitted the same charges.

Fines, court costs and a victim services surcharge came to £960.

Both Habib Hakim and Farhan Latifi admitted selling e-cigarettes to juveniles. Picture posed by modelBoth Habib Hakim and Farhan Latifi admitted selling e-cigarettes to juveniles. Picture posed by model
Also appearing in court that same day under a separate prosecution, Farhan Latifi, of Boughey Street, Leigh. pleaded guilty to selling a vape to a minor on March 9 last year.

His court bill came to £590.

