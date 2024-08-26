Wigan motorist awaits fate after admitting drug-driving

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 53-year-old Wigan motorist was driving under the influence of cocaine. a court heard.

Glenn Metcalfe, of Silverdale Avenue, Ince, appeared before borough justices to face a charge of being at the wheel of an Audi on his home street on February 9 when he tested positive for the class A substance.

He is also accused of driving without insurance and licence.

The case was adjourned until August 30 when he will appear at the same court again.