A Wigan motorist whose appalling driving caused the death of his passenger friend has been sent to prison for eight years.

Jonathan Mennell was fatally injured when the white Ford Kuga hit a tree on Southworth Road, Newton-le-Willows, on June 10 last year.

The 35-year-old from Lowton died at the scene.

Martin Green, 36, of Beech Avenue, Lowton, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at a previous appearance at Liverpool Crown Court.

Wigan killer driver Martin Green

Returning for sentencing, Green was given an eight-year custodial term and banned from the road for 10 years and four months.

Two other charges – drink-driving and failing to co-operate with preliminary tests – had previously been withdrawn.

On Monday June 10 last year, the white Kuga was being driven by Green along Southworth Road from Lowton towards Newton-le-Willows when he lost control and crashed into a wooded area near Mere Road.

In the front passenger seat of that car was his friend, Jonathan “Jonny” Mennell, who, sadly, died at the scene as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Jonathan Mennell who was fatally injured in a road smash caused by Martin Green

Evidence gathered by Merseyside Polices Serious Collision Investigation Unit showed that Green had been driving at excessive speeds throughout most of the journey leading up to the collision and he was over the drink-driving limit.

The investigation proved Green was travelling at a peak speed of 99mph in a 40mph limit approximately one mile before the collision and up to 121mph in a 30mph limit 0.3 miles prior to the crash. At the point the collision occurred, the Ford Kuga was found to still be travelling at 70mph.

Green had initially failed to co-operate with police preliminary drink-drive procedures before agreeing and a blood sample was taken almost 3.5 hours after the collision had occurred. Forensic calculations showed that his likely alcohol reading at the time of the crash would have been over the legal limit to drive.

CCTV footage was played in court that showed Green driving the Ford Kuga at excessive speed along the route moments before the collision.

Det Sgt Andy Roper, lead investigating officer from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is an extremely sad case whereby the decision by Green to drive at grossly excessive speeds whilst under the influence of alcohol has had a devastating impact.

“This has not only left a huge void in Jonny’s family but has impacted hugely on lifelong friendships between both families. I am in no doubt that Green never went out intending for this to happen but has to live with the consequences of his extremely poor decisions that night.

“Too often me and my team deal with fatal collisions that were entirely avoidable and a result of poor decisions. In this case, making the decision to not only drive whilst under the influence of alcohol, but then to do so at grossly excessive speed has ended with catastrophic and heartbreaking consequences.

“Our thoughts remain with Jonny’s family and friends, and we will continue to support them as they carry on adjusting to life without him in it. I would also like to thank the members of the public who stopped to help on the evening and those who have assisted this investigation throughout.”