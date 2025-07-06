Wigan nuisance who twice broke restraining order awaits fate
Two breaches of a restraining order have been admitted by a Wigan man.
Lyas Culshaw, 26, of Frederick Street,Ince, appeared at the town's courts of justice to plead guilty to charges of harassment breaches by visiting a named woman's home on May 6 and entering a street from which he was banned by the courts on May 11.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis in Wigan on May 7.
Culshaw was granted conditional bail until sentencing takes place at the same court on July 29.