Wigan nuisance who twice broke restraining order awaits fate

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jul 2025, 13:30 BST
Two breaches of a restraining order have been admitted by a Wigan man.

Lyas Culshaw, 26, of Frederick Street,Ince, appeared at the town's courts of justice to plead guilty to charges of harassment breaches by visiting a named woman's home on May 6 and entering a street from which he was banned by the courts on May 11.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis in Wigan on May 7.

Culshaw was granted conditional bail until sentencing takes place at the same court on July 29.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice