Wigan pair admit to peddling seven different drugs

By Charles Graham
Published 4th May 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man and woman have admitted that they conspired to deal no fewer than seven different drugs.

Carolyn Knowles, 46, of Argyle Street in Hindley, and Christopher Atkinson, 49, of Greenways in Billinge, had been accused of possessing the following illegal class A, B and C substances with intent to supply them between May and August 2021: cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, LSD, Ketamine, Zopiclone and amphetamine.

Atkinson was also charged with producing cocaine.

After pleading guilty to all the charges at Bolton Crown Court it was debated whether a trial of issue should take place: these are hearings where the circumstances of offences are laid out in the hope usually of presenting mitigating evidence which would then lead to a more lenient sentence.

But on this occasion the judge decided that such a hearing was not necessary and the case was adjourned until the pair learn their fate on June 20.

