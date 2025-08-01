Wigan pair charged with multiple house-breaks
Jordan Thompson, 27, of Victoria Road, and Josh Cumberbatch, 28, of Downing Close, both in Platt Bridge, appeared before borough magistrates charged with a crime spree on July 25.
It is alleged they both tried to burgle one home on Car Street, Platt Bridge, and successfully got into a neighbouring house to steal car keys, a car, handbag and debit card. On the same day it is claimed they also burgled homes in Park View and Dickens Drive, Abram, although Thompson is only said to have tried to raid the latter.
He is further accused of fraud by attempting to make illegal purchases using the stolen bank cards.
No pleas have yet been entered.
Both men were remanded into custody until they make a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on September 1.