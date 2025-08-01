Two men have been accused of breaking into several Wigan houses within hours of each other.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Thompson, 27, of Victoria Road, and Josh Cumberbatch, 28, of Downing Close, both in Platt Bridge, appeared before borough magistrates charged with a crime spree on July 25.

It is alleged they both tried to burgle one home on Car Street, Platt Bridge, and successfully got into a neighbouring house to steal car keys, a car, handbag and debit card. On the same day it is claimed they also burgled homes in Park View and Dickens Drive, Abram, although Thompson is only said to have tried to raid the latter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is further accused of fraud by attempting to make illegal purchases using the stolen bank cards.

No pleas have yet been entered.

Both men were remanded into custody until they make a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on September 1.