Wigan pair in the dock charged with assaulting police officer
A man and a woman have pleaded guilty to attacking a police officer.
Aaron Maxwell, 44, of Oaklands Road, Lowton, and Joy Orrell, 32, of Unsworth Avenue, Lowton, admitted assaulting the constable by beating her on December 12.
Wigan justices ordered Maxwell to pay a hefty bill of a £500 fine, £200 compensation and a £200 surcharge.
Orrell will be sentenced on November 14, with the case due to be mentioned in court on October 31.
She was remanded on unconditional bail.