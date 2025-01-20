Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young scooter rider who led police on a 40-minute pursuit through Wigan's streets has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Layton Collier, 20, of Abbey Lane, Leigh, appeared before borough justices to admit riding a Piaggio Typhoon scooter dangerously on September 18 last year and did so without insurance or a valid licence.

The court heard he had a "total disregard for other road users and pedestrians."

He was given a 24-week jail sentence but it was suspended for 18 months. Collier must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and is banned from the road for two years.

A total of £139 must be paid to victim services and the courts.