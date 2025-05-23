The re-trial of a man accused of raping a woman in Wigan has been scrapped after the case against him collapsed.

Earlier this year a jury had failed to reach a verdict in a trial of 45-year-old Gregory Padin, of Liverpool Road, North Sefton.

He had denied sexually attacking a woman in her 20s in Bickershaw on February 13 2022.

The trial took place in November 2024 at Bolton Crown Court, after which the jury was unable to reach a unanimous or even majority verdict.

In January the judge ordered a retrial which was scheduled to start at the same court on January 12 2026.

But prosecutors have since come forward to offer no evidence for a second hearing and so the case was dismissed and Mr Padin was officially told that he had been found not guilty and was free to go.