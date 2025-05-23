Wigan rape re-trial collapses after prosecution offers no evidence

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd May 2025, 15:45 BST

The re-trial of a man accused of raping a woman in Wigan has been scrapped after the case against him collapsed.

Earlier this year a jury had failed to reach a verdict in a trial of 45-year-old Gregory Padin, of Liverpool Road, North Sefton.

He had denied sexually attacking a woman in her 20s in Bickershaw on February 13 2022.

The trial took place in November 2024 at Bolton Crown Court, after which the jury was unable to reach a unanimous or even majority verdict.

A re-trial of Gregory Padin was scheduled at Bolton Crown Court for January 2026 but that has now been scrapped after the prosecution offered no evidence and he was acquitted

In January the judge ordered a retrial which was scheduled to start at the same court on January 12 2026.

But prosecutors have since come forward to offer no evidence for a second hearing and so the case was dismissed and Mr Padin was officially told that he had been found not guilty and was free to go.

