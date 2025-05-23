Wigan rape re-trial collapses after prosecution offers no evidence
Earlier this year a jury had failed to reach a verdict in a trial of 45-year-old Gregory Padin, of Liverpool Road, North Sefton.
He had denied sexually attacking a woman in her 20s in Bickershaw on February 13 2022.
The trial took place in November 2024 at Bolton Crown Court, after which the jury was unable to reach a unanimous or even majority verdict.
In January the judge ordered a retrial which was scheduled to start at the same court on January 12 2026.
But prosecutors have since come forward to offer no evidence for a second hearing and so the case was dismissed and Mr Padin was officially told that he had been found not guilty and was free to go.