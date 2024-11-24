Wigan rape suspect will only stand trial in 2027
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ryan Bretherton, of Warrington Road, Goose Green, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to four charges: the rape of a woman on April 15 last year; the sexual assault of a woman a fortnight later, the intentional strangulation of a named woman between October 31 and November 21 2022 and the assault by beating of the same woman on April 29 2023.
He was granted conditional bail until his trial, which is now due to start in more than two years' time - on January 19 2027.
Court hearings are continuing to face long delays due to the knock-on effects of the Covid pandemic, barristers’ strikes and, more recently, an upsurge in fast-tracked cases following the riots that ensued after the stabbing of girls at a Southport party earlier this year.