Wigan residents admit to illegal waste dumping

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST

Two Wigan residents separately accused of environmental offences involving improperly disposed-of rubbish have admitted to their offences.

Lawrence Doran, 31, had been accused of dumping used nappies, bin bags, children's toys and other household waste, on land at the rear of his home in Wild Cherry Close, Whelley on or around March 20 last year.

At his latest hearing he pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine, compensation and court costs totalling £390.

Meanwhile in a separate case, Victoria Booth, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, admitted to failing to comply with a community protection notice by not clearing up refuse on her land and not ensuring that more of it didn't build up by July 31 last year.

A fine and costs come to £813 for her.

