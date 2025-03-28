Two Wigan residents separately accused of environmental offences involving improperly disposed-of rubbish have admitted to their offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrence Doran, 31, had been accused of dumping used nappies, bin bags, children's toys and other household waste, on land at the rear of his home in Wild Cherry Close, Whelley on or around March 20 last year.

At his latest hearing he pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine, compensation and court costs totalling £390.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile in a separate case, Victoria Booth, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, admitted to failing to comply with a community protection notice by not clearing up refuse on her land and not ensuring that more of it didn't build up by July 31 last year.

A fine and costs come to £813 for her.