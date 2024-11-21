Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Wigan teenagers have been accused of carjacking when of school age.

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old have appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to burgling a house on Bakewell Drive and then illegally driving off in a Toyota Yaris on the night of June 31 and July 1.

The hearing was told that the vehicle then crashed, causing damage to itself and street furniture before it was recovered.

The 16-year-old was given a nine-month youth referral order and had nine points put on any future licence.

A blue Toyota Yaris similar to the one that two Wigan boys have admitted to stealing

The 17-year-old was sent to Preston Magistrates' Court to be sentenced on November 26.

A 15-year-old boy is also charged with aggravated vehicle-taking but has yet to enter a plea and he was granted unconditional bail until he returns to the Wigan court on January 9.