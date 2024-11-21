Wigan schoolboys accused of carjacking

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Three Wigan teenagers have been accused of carjacking when of school age.

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old have appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to burgling a house on Bakewell Drive and then illegally driving off in a Toyota Yaris on the night of June 31 and July 1.

The hearing was told that the vehicle then crashed, causing damage to itself and street furniture before it was recovered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 16-year-old was given a nine-month youth referral order and had nine points put on any future licence.

A blue Toyota Yaris similar to the one that two Wigan boys have admitted to stealingA blue Toyota Yaris similar to the one that two Wigan boys have admitted to stealing
A blue Toyota Yaris similar to the one that two Wigan boys have admitted to stealing

The 17-year-old was sent to Preston Magistrates' Court to be sentenced on November 26.

A 15-year-old boy is also charged with aggravated vehicle-taking but has yet to enter a plea and he was granted unconditional bail until he returns to the Wigan court on January 9.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice