Wigan schoolgirl admits to causing another youngster actual bodily harm

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
A 15-year-old Wigan schoolgirl has been ordered to pay £100 to a youngster she attacked.

The teen, who cannot be identified, stood before borough justices to admit causing another girl actual bodily harm on August 31 last year.

As well as being made to pay compensation to her victim, the youngster was given a six-month youth offender referral order.

