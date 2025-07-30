A shoplifter has admitted stealing items worth hundreds of pounds, which included targeting one store on multiple occasions.

Darren Close, 46, of City Road, Kitt Green, pleaded guilty to five charges of theft from Next at Robin Retail Park.

He stole a £68 jacket on January 25; bedding worth £450, diffusers worth £266 and jackets of an unknown value on January 27; and jackets worth £272 on February 13.

Close also admitted stealing a television worth £219 from Asda in Newtown on March 4 and chocolate worth £40.50 from Spar in Whelley on March 29.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 17.