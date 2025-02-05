Wigan shoplifter's sentencing delayed as he failed to attend court

Police are hunting a serial shoplifter who targeted the same Wigan supermarket four times in two days, after he failed to turn up at court to learn his fate.

Ian Mitchell, 59, of Linney Square, Scholes, had previously appeared before justices to admit to stealing bottles of alcohol from the Asda hypermarket on Soho Street, three times on October 9 last year and attempting to do so again the day afterwards.

He also admitted to assaulting David Murdoch by beating and using threatening words or behaviour against him on October 9 and to breaching bail on January 15.

And there have been further admissions: of both threatening and assaulting Josif Garside by beating on November 4, the common assault of Adam Leatherbarrow on November 27 and stealing a bottle of wine from a Lidl store on December 4.

But after being bailed until his sentencing date, Mitchell was then a no show on the day in question and justices issued a warrant for his arrest.