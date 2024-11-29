Wigan smokers hit in the pocket for cigarette butt littering

Dropped fag ends have cost two Wigan people £433 each.

Julia Hill, 43, of Leigh Road, Hindley Green, was convicted by Tameside justices, using the single justice procedure, of discarding the cigarette butt on Aytoun Street, Manchester, on January 18 this year. #

The bill includes a £220 fine plus court costs and a victim services surcharge.

Likewise Ema Saeers, 41, of Heyford Road, KItt Green, dropped a dog end at Piccadilly, Manchester, on January 19.

He received exactly the same punishment after being prosecuted under the Environmental Protection Act.

