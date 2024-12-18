Wigan stalking and abuse denials: trial set for October 2026

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST

A Wigan 37-year-old has denied domestically abusing a woman and then stalking her three years later.

Kieron Rodgers, of Brookhouse Street, Wigan, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman on December 1 2021 which included not allowing her to see family and friends and arguing when out.

Then between July 1 and November 6 this year he denies stalking her causing serious alarm or distress, with behaviour including continuously calling her and turning up at her dentist and supermarket when she was there.

A trial date has been scheduled to take place on October 26 2026, although there will be a case management hearing on March 7 next year.

Before then the defendant has been released on conditional bail.

