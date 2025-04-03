Wigan station assault victim to receive compensation
A 21-year-old has been ordered to pay compensation to a man he attacked at Wigan North Western railway station.
Austin Burger, of Masefield Avenue, Orrell, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to causing a named male actual bodily harm during an incident at the Wallgate station on August 31 last year.
He was told to complete 20 days' rehabilitation activities, 160 hours of unpaid work and to pay his victim £200.