Wigan strangling accused spends Christmas in custody

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Dec 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan 29-year-old will spend Christmas behind bars after being accused of attacking two people, stealing property and damaging police equipment.

Adam Ball, of Chapel Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices charged with the intentional strangulation of a named woman and the theft of her phone and keys.

He is further charged with assaulting a man by beating and wrecking a police earpiece valued at £100.

Ball was remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on January 20.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice