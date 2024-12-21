Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan 29-year-old will spend Christmas behind bars after being accused of attacking two people, stealing property and damaging police equipment.

Adam Ball, of Chapel Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices charged with the intentional strangulation of a named woman and the theft of her phone and keys.

He is further charged with assaulting a man by beating and wrecking a police earpiece valued at £100.

Ball was remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on January 20.