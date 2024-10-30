Wigan teen denies launching savage attack

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
A trial date in autumn 2026 has been set for a Wigan teenager accused of launching a vicious attack.

Joshua Brookfield-Murphy, 19, of Derwent Road, Hindley, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a single charge of maliciously wounding Joseph Bleakley with intent in Wigan on September 10 last year – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.

He was granted conditional bail until his trial begins at the same court on September 15 2026.

