Wigan teen denies launching savage attack
A trial date in autumn 2026 has been set for a Wigan teenager accused of launching a vicious attack.
Joshua Brookfield-Murphy, 19, of Derwent Road, Hindley, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a single charge of maliciously wounding Joseph Bleakley with intent in Wigan on September 10 last year – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.
He was granted conditional bail until his trial begins at the same court on September 15 2026.