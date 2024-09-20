Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Wigan teenager has pleaded guilty to two charges of sending offensive messages.

Ryan Lightfoot, 19, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, sent messages that were "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" on September 6. He will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 29 and was remanded on conditional bail.