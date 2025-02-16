Wigan thug involved in violent disorder armed with three blades

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST

A Wigan 34-year-old has admitted to taking part in violent disorder while armed with three blades in Leyland.

Richard Bateman, of Neville Street, Platt Bridge, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to affray and possession of a tree saw, a penknife and a Stanley knife on January 4 in Stanifield Lane.

He also confessed to breaching bail on February 8.

Bateman was remanded on conditional bail until Preston magistrates sentence him on February 21.

