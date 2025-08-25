Wigan town centre double knifing: man remanded in custody
A 35-year-old accused of stabbing two men in Wigan town centre has been remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance before a judge.
Charles McMurray, of Satchel Close, Newtown, appeared before Manchester justices to face two counts of wounding with intent, threats to kill, threatening a person with a blade and possession of a blade in public place.
They relate to an incident in the town centre on August 9 when two men suffered what police described as minor injuries.
McMurray will be behind bars until attending Bolton Crown Court on September 15.
He has not yet entered any pleas.