A 35-year-old accused of stabbing two men in Wigan town centre has been remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance before a judge.

Charles McMurray, of Satchel Close, Newtown, appeared before Manchester justices to face two counts of wounding with intent, threats to kill, threatening a person with a blade and possession of a blade in public place.

They relate to an incident in the town centre on August 9 when two men suffered what police described as minor injuries.

McMurray will be behind bars until attending Bolton Crown Court on September 15.

He has not yet entered any pleas.