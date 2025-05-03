Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another Wigan home has been hit with a closure order after magistrates heard that it was a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

For the next three months only the occupants and certain authorised people including the emergency services will be able to enter 14 Dorothy Walk in Bamfurlong which has been the focal point of a number of complaints to police.

Anyone breaching the order can be prosecuted.