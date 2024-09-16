Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drunken Wigan motorist who was three and a half times over the limit when caught speeding on the motorway has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from the road for four years.

Craig Wood, 34, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to giving a reading of 121 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police pulled over his Citroen Berlingo van on July 28. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He also admitted to breaking the speed limit between junctions 6 and 5 of the M61 on that same date.

Wood was given a 12-week custodial sentence which was suspended for two years, disqualified from driving from 48 months and ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £239.