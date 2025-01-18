Wigan violent disorder trial date set for six suspects

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A March trial date has been set for six people charged with violent disorder in Wigan and two of them also with a vicious attack.

Damon Hughes, 32, of Fisher Close in Worsley Mesnes, and James Higgins, 37, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, stood before a Bolton Crown Court charged with causing Scott Brown grievous bodily harm on June 16.

They are also charged with violent disorder on the same day along with Dionne Lowe, 33, of Norley Hall Avenue, Norley; Andrew Harris, 35, of Albert Road, Manchester; Scott Heaton, 34, of Warrington Road, Goose Green; and Natalie Prescott, 36, of Norley Hall Avenue.

None has yet entered a plea but a trial has been scheduled to begin on March 31 this year.

They are on conditional bail until then.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice