Stealing from shops, attacking someone who tried to stop him and damaging a car have landed a Wigan man with a community punishment.

Ryan Bascombe, 32, of Bolton House Road in Bickershaw, stood before Wign justices to admit stealing bottles of alcohol from both a Morrisons Daily store and Ince's Go Local on May 5.

On the same day as the second theft he also assaulted a man by beating and caused £500 damage to a woman's car.

He was put on a six-month alcohol treatment programme and ordered to pay a total of £220 to his victims.