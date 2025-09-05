Wigan woman admits racist assault on man
A Wigan woman has pleaded guilty to targeting a man in a racially aggravated common assault.
Lucy Deakin, 36, of Perryn Place, Standish, carried out the beating on January 19.
She also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, causing the same man harassment or distress, between December 1 and 31 and that offence was racially aggravated.
Deakin was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on November 26.