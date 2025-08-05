Wigan woman admits to man's sex assault
A Wigan woman has admitted sexually assaulting a man.
Sophie Mutimer, 27, of Meadway, Ince, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting a male over 16 without consent on July 19.
She also admitted to a breach of police bail on July 22.
She was granted conditional bail until appearing before Wigan justices for sentence on August 15.
On that date they will also consider a charge of criminal damage – smashing a KFC window to the tune of £200 on May 5 – and assaulting a police officer, a charge to which she has not yet entered a plea.