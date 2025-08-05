Wigan woman admits to man's sex assault

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan woman has admitted sexually assaulting a man.

Sophie Mutimer, 27, of Meadway, Ince, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting a male over 16 without consent on July 19.

She also admitted to a breach of police bail on July 22.

She was granted conditional bail until appearing before Wigan justices for sentence on August 15.

Sophie Mutimer will be sentenced for sexual assault at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on August 15placeholder image
On that date they will also consider a charge of criminal damage – smashing a KFC window to the tune of £200 on May 5 – and assaulting a police officer, a charge to which she has not yet entered a plea.

