A 38-year-old Wigan woman has denied breaking into a home to take a car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather Atherton, of Manor Grove, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to taking a white Peugeot 208 after grabbing the keys from an address in Jubilee Avenue, Orrell, which she allegedly entered as a trespasser on May 3.

She is also accused of a woman's common assault and denies driving without insurance on the same day.

Atherton was remanded on conditional bail until a trial takes place at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on August 28.