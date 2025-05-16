Wigan woman denies taking car during burglary
A 38-year-old Wigan woman has denied breaking into a home to take a car.
Heather Atherton, of Manor Grove, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to taking a white Peugeot 208 after grabbing the keys from an address in Jubilee Avenue, Orrell, which she allegedly entered as a trespasser on May 3.
She is also accused of a woman's common assault and denies driving without insurance on the same day.
Atherton was remanded on conditional bail until a trial takes place at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on August 28.