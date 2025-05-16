Wigan woman denies taking car during burglary

By Charles Graham
Published 16th May 2025, 12:30 BST
A 38-year-old Wigan woman has denied breaking into a home to take a car.

Heather Atherton, of Manor Grove, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to taking a white Peugeot 208 after grabbing the keys from an address in Jubilee Avenue, Orrell, which she allegedly entered as a trespasser on May 3.

She is also accused of a woman's common assault and denies driving without insurance on the same day.

Atherton was remanded on conditional bail until a trial takes place at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on August 28.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice