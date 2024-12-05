A Wigan woman has been accused of being a serial benefit fiddler, claiming money to which she wasn't entitled for almost seven years.

It is alleged that Sara Catterall, 38, of Ormsby Close, Standish, repeatedly neglected to tell both the DWP and Wigan Council she was living with her partner; falsely claimed she was looking after three children in 2018 when she was not, falsely claimed she was caring for three different children 12 months later when she was not; twice making false claims about rent liability; and both "underestimating her mobility and overstating her care needs" - all with the intention of dishonestly making financial gain for herself by claiming welfare money to which she was not entitled.