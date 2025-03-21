Wigan woman's stalker and attacker learns his fate
A Wigan 35-year-old who finally confessed to attacking and stalking a woman has been given a community punishment.
James Haswell, of St David's Crescent in Aspull, had initially denied the charge of causing a named female distress between October 25 and December 16 last year and assaulting her by beating on both May 15 and August 10 2024.
But on a later appearance before borough justices he changed his pleas to guilty.
He was ordered to complete a 26-day court programme, 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.
A two-year restraining order prevents any contact with his victim