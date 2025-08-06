A Wigan 62-year-old whose dog attacked another man will be sentenced in October.

Carl Booth, of Bluebell Avenue, Beech Hill, was not in control of an XL bully that mauled David Walls in nearby Rose Avenue, on September 12 2023, justices heard.

The attack took place before this breed of dog was outlawed in the UK but that does not prevent prosecution when someone is savaged by one.

Booth failed to attend a hearing at Wigan Magistrates' Court and was convicted in his absence.

He was given conditional bail until he returns to the same court for sentencing on October 16.