The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

A Wigan 21-year-old has been charged with child sex offences.

James Friar, of Sovereign Close, Lowton, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to face accusations of inciting a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in non-penetrative activity and of engaging in sexual conversation with a girl of 13.

The charges state that the girl was in fact a "decoy" and the offences are alleged to have taken place between July 23 and August 1.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Friar will make his first appearance before a judge on September 9.

Before then he has been released on bail with conditions that he sleeps at his home address and has no unsupervised contact with under-18s.

A Wigan 44-year-old has denied child sex abuse and indecent image charges.

Gareth Vickers, of Woodcock House, Scholes, appeared before justices to plead not guilty to the sexual touching of a girl under the age of 13, taking a category B image and distributing the same.

He was remanded into custody and has since appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to apply for bail but it was refused. He will now be remanded in custody until a pre-trial review on November 6. The trial date itself has been fixed for January 6 next year.

A primary school headteacher has been caught with category A images of child sex abuse and extreme animal porn on his mobile phone.

Ian McDonald, who has since quit as head of Bishop Martin School in Skelmersdale, was given a community punishment and put on the sex offenders’ register by a Preston Crown Court judge after admitting to downloading seven films that fall into the most serious class of abuse.

The father of one also pleaded guilty to making 14 category B images and three category C images plus possessing 10 “extreme porn” films involving humans having intercourse with animals.

The hearing was told they had been downloaded from the popular messaging app Kik.

Former colleagues expressed disgust, shock and anger that someone in such a position of responsibility with children should be involved in such crimes. They also questioned whether he might be guilty of other child sex offences that have not so far emerged.

McDonald, 46, formerly of Skelmersdale and now living in St Helens after the breakdown of his marriage, had appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court in June to admit to the offences and was subsequently sentenced at the city’s Crown Court last month to a three-year community order, which included completing 30 days of rehabilitation activities and the forfeiture and destruction of his mobile.

He was also made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign onto the sex offenders’ register for the same amount of time.

A one-time colleague, who asked not to be identified, said that the first suggestion that anything was amiss at the school came in March last year when McDonald was in work as usual but then suddenly left at an uncharacteristically early hour.

Thereafter all the school’s locks were changed to prevent him, as the keyholder, from getting back in.

His school computer was seized, although this was later returned with the message that there was no evidence of its having been used for improper purposes.

McDonald was suspended by the board of governors and in September 2023 it was announced, without explanation, that he was no longer the headteacher of Bishop Martin and any references to him on the school website or literature were expunged. The school has since become an academy and has a new headteacher.

The ex-colleague said “When it all came to light in June this year everyone was absolutely gobsmacked.

"No-one thought of him as the type of person who would do this – the worst possible child abuse images and animal porn. He was very dedicated to his job and prided himself on Christian values which made this all the more shocking and sickening to learn.

"Here was this man in such a position of power over children doing this. Since we found out about it, we can’t help asking ‘was it just images?’ and racking our brains as to whether there were any opportunities for him when he was alone with children. Have we missed something? Will something else come out?”

Bishop Martin School, on Birkrig, Skelmersdale, has been contacted for a comment but has so far not responded.

A man has been charged with assaulting a woman and strangling her.

Khalid Alwssila, 42, of Little Pasture, Leigh, is alleged to have carried out the attack in Bolton on August 2.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on September 11. He was remanded in custody until then.

A Wigan man who had denied a charge of wounding has now pleaded guilty.

Ryan Bradshaw, 26, of Stanley Place, Scholes, was due to stand trial for inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent in Bolton on October 29. But he changed his plea during a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

He will be sentenced at the same court on September 29. He was remanded on conditional bail until then.

A Wigan man has admitted sending threatening messages to a woman, damaging her home and threatening violence.

Thomas Hope, 36, of Bridgeman Terrace, Swinley, pleaded guilty to harassment which put the woman in fear of violence between July 1 and August 5.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on September 23.

A woman has appeared in court accused of controlling behaviour towards her husband.Shilpa Sapatnekar, 45, of Cranworth Avenue, Astley, has not entered a plea and was remanded on conditional bail until the next hearing.She will appear at Manchester Crown Court on September 10.

An interim road ban has been imposed on a Wigan borough motorist who admits to driving badly while under the influence of cocaine.

Ross Bancroft, 21, of Crossgill, Tyldesley, stood before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to being at the wheel of an Audi A3 in Manchester on February 11 after taking the class A substance and to driving without due care and attention.

Sentencing will take place at the same court on October 11 before which Bancroft is barred from the road.

A Wigan 34-year-old has been hit with a three-year restraining order and made the subject of an electronically tagged curfew after admitting to terrorising two women.

Michael Leather, of Monroe Close, Hawkley Hall, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court to admit stalking two named females between April 28 and June 23 last year by putting them in fear of violence.

The curfew, which requires him to sleep at his home address and not leave the house between 8am and 8pm, lasts for 28 days.

A restraining order prevents him from contacting his ex, except through solicitors, until August 2027 and he is also barred from Boswell Place for the same period. Leather must also pay £199 to victim services and the courts.

Two girls were left with fractures and lung injuries by a Wigan borough man who caused a head-on road smash.

Justices heard that 50-year-old Eric Calland, of Askrigg Close, Atherton, was driving his Ford Mustang on the wrong side of the road when it collided with a Lexus driven by a man whose two young daughters were passengers.

Both girls sustained broken collar bones and lung trauma with one also suffering a broken ankle.

Their dad sustained a broken finger in the crash on Lower Leighs Road, Westhoughton, on May 4 last year. Calland pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury through careless driving.

He was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at Wigan Magistrates' Court on September 27, before which an interim driving ban has been imposed.

A Wigan woman has denied sending threatening messages to two people.

Amy Roper, 29, of Wilson Avenue, Gidlow, appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to sending Facebook messages and/or voice notes to a man and woman which were likely to cause distress or anxiety on or around May 2 last year.

She was released on unconditional bail until a trial takes place at the same court on November 5.

Jamie Ellison, 34, of the same address as Roper, has also denied sending an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message on the same occasion. He too has been unconditionally bailed until the same date.

A 55-year-old has been accused of sexual communications with a Wigan 13-year-old.

Michael Roberts, of Leyland Road, Southport, appeared before Wigan justices to face a single charge of attempting to engage in sexual conversations with a girl for his own gratification between March 17 and May 15 last year.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Roberts will make his first appearance on September 11. He has not yet entered a plea.

A teenager who admitted carrying two knives in a public place in Wigan has avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Zackery Hajoui, 18, of Dickens Place, Goose Green, was found with a butterfly knife and a bread knife on Westwood Way, Wigan, on May 28.

At his sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court, he was given a four-month custodial sentence although it was suspended for 12 months.

He must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work while the butterfly knife was forfeited for destruction.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan 48-year-old accused of driving while banned.

Simon Birchall, of Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, had been due to appear before borough justices to face charges of driving a Ford Transit on Bolton Road, Ashton, on June 14 while disqualified, having no licence nor insurance. But after failing to turn up for the hearing, justices sent out a warrant.

A Wigan man is facing charges of armed robbery and assault.

Dean Carradice, 39, of Hindley Prison, appeared before borough justices accused of holding up a Bargain Booze outlet while armed with a knife on July 30, causing a named woman actual bodily harm on June 25 and assaulting a police officer on August 6.

The case was set to Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance on September 11. He has denied assaulting the woman but not yet entered pleas to the other charges.

Having a knife in public and the theft of a £2,500 battery pack and its box has earned a Wigan man a spell behind bars.

Anthony Connor, 37, of Mesnes Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, stood before borough justices to admit snatching the pack belonging to City of Liverpool Security on August 5 and to being armed with a Stanley knife on October 30 last year near his home, having previously denied that charge. He was jailed for a total of 36 weeks and the knife confiscated for destruction.

A Wigan man has admitted to a string of offences relating to indecent images of children and animals and been jailed for more than two years.

Andrew Bell, 51, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, had been accused of making indecent videos of children – six in the most serious category A, two in category B and two in category C – and making one photograph in category B and one in category C. He was also charged with possessing a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic videos which portrayed people performing sexual acts with animals.

On appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge he pleaded guilty to all charges and was given a 27-month custodial sentence. He was also made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders' registered indefinitely too.

A Wigan mechanic has been accused of issuing dozens of MOT certificates to vehicle owners without actually carrying out any work.

Stuart Banks, 32, of Concorde Avenue, Hawkley Hall, faces a total of 30 charges under the 2006 Fraud Act.

They cover a period from February 6 to May 17, 2023 and each reads that he dishonestly made a false representation, by issuing an MOT certificate to a vehicle (with a named registration mark) without performing the MOT test as prescribed by the Motor Vehicles (Tests) Regulations of 1981, "intending to make a gain, namely to expose another to a risk of loss, for yourself."

Banks has yet to enter pleas but this is scheduled to happen when he returns to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on September 20,

A Wigan woman has pleaded not guilty to burglary.

Vicky Hilton, 44, of The Lawns, Hindley, is accused of entering a detached garage as a trespasser with intent to steal on September 30. Wigan magistrates adjourned the case for a further hearing on September 27 and she was remanded on conditional bail.

A man has admitted stealing a bicycle and bottles of wine from a garage.

Paul Caulfield, 56, of Findlay Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to carrying out the burglary in Shevington between September 29 and October 2.

He will be sentenced by Wigan justices on September 27. He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan man who attacked a woman and threatened to throw a brick at her window has been jailed.

Lewis Hare, 26, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, had denied assaulting the woman by beating her on March 4 and threatening to damage her property the following day, but changed his plea to guilty on the day a trial was due to be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court.

He also admitted sending a message that was "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" on March 5. A charge of criminal damage, which alleged that he damaged a window belonging to the woman on March 7, was withdrawn. Hare was jailed for a total of 18 weeks and a two-year restraining order was imposed which forbids him to contact the woman.