A round-up of the latest people to appear before magistrates or in the dock at crown court.

A Wigan borough man who attacked a woman and burgled her home had already been banned from contacting her by a restraining order.

Jonathan Dixon-Foster, 38, of Lingards Drive, Tyldesley, has pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by beating her and stealing a mobile phone and wine bottle in a burglary at her home on August 11.

He was subject to a restraining order imposed at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court in April, which stated he was not to contact the woman or go to her home, and pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching that order between July 27 and August 12.

Dixon-Foster also admitted threatening to damage property belonging to another woman on August 11.

Wigan justices committed the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will be sentenced on September 10. He was remanded into custody until then.

A Wigan man has been given a suspended prison sentence after being found with class B drug cannabis.

Aaron Tagger, 29, of Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply on May 7, 2023.

Wigan justices imposed a six-month prison term, suspended for two years, as well as six months of drug rehabilitation treatment and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.

A homeless man has appeared in court charged with stealing from shops 10 times.

Scott Darbyshire, 35, is accused of the theft of food on several occasions, along with bike accessories and hair straighteners.

The 10 thefts are alleged to have happened at several shops, including the Asda filling station in Billinge and Next and Evans Cycles on Robin Retail Park, between February and April.

He has not yet entered pleas to the charges and will next appear before Wigan magistrates on September 19. He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan borough man has denied stealing from supermarkets and a car.

John Blaney-Hayes, 32, of Cecil Street, Leigh, is charged with two thefts from Tesco Express in Wigan - washing pods worth £75 on June 27 and multiple boxes of chocolates worth £110 on July 4 - as well the theft of meat from Aldi on July 9.

He is also accused of stealing £10 from a car on Wigan Road, Standish, between July 14 and 15.

Blaney-Hayes was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on July 6.

A Wigan man who stole handbags from a single shop five times within a matter of days has been given his punishment.

Christopher Toohig, 42, of Falkirk Grove, Norley, pleaded guilty to targeting TK Maxx on Robin Retail Park on July 31, August 4, 9, 11 and 12.

Wigan justices imposed a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days. Toohig must pay compensation to TK Maxx.

A drunken Wigan borough man who sexually assaulted a woman aboard a plane has been given a suspended prison sentence and community punishments.

Craig Lowe, 53, of Lower Green Lane, Astley, had previously stood before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to sexually assaulting a female over the age of 16 on November 12 2023 and to entering an aircraft when drunk on the same occasion.

Sent to Manchester Crown Court for sentence, he was given 28 weeks in prison but it was suspended for 12 months.

He must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities and has been ordered to sign on the Sex Offenders' Register for seven years.

A Wigan 57-year-old has denied an historical charge of child rape and trial date has been fixed for two years' time.

Tony Bennett, of Ullswater Road, Golborne, stood before A Bolton Crown Court judge enter a not guilty plea to a single charge of raping a named girl under the age of 16 on November 5 1993.

He was granted unconditional bail until his trial which is scheduled to begin on August 31 2027 due to case backlogs.

A 35-year-old accused of stabbing two men in Wigan town centre has been remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance before a judge.

Charles McMurray, of Satchel Close, Newtown, appeared before Manchester justices to face two counts of wounding with intent, threats to kill, threatening a person with a blade and possession of a blade in public place.

They relate to an incident in the town centre on August 9 when two men suffered what police described as minor injuries.

McMurray will be behind bars until attending Bolton Crown Court on September 15. He has not yet entered any pleas.

A Wigan borough man has admitted to attacking a woman twice just days apart.

But Gareth Winstanley’s guilty pleas were to charges lesser than the ones he initially faced.

The 38-year-old, of Glebe Street in Leigh, had originally denied to causing a named female grievous bodily harm on June 6 and then to causing her actual bodily harm on June 11.

These have since been dismissed and at a fresh hearing before Manchester justices he admitted to causing his victim actual bodily harm on June 6 and assaulted her by beating five days later.

He was remanded into custody until sentencing takes place at Bolton Crown Court on September 9.

Two teenagers have been charged with inflicting an horrific injury to a Wigan borough 17-year-old with a machete.

The 17-year-old and 15-year-old boys appeared before Manchester justices to face a charge of wounding a name male with intent on Wednesday August 13 in Gloucester Street, Atherton.

They are also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a large-bladed knife.

It was alleged that the teen was attacked during that day's evening rush hour and police cordoned off a number of surrounding roads as the investigation got under way.

The casualty was described as having a "potentially life-changing" injury.

The two suspects were granted conditional bail until they make their first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 19. No pleas have yet been entered.

A trial date has been set for a woman who denies driving dangerously and being in possession of two drugs.

Hannah Collins, 29, of Rowan Meadows, Leigh, had previously appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to driving a white BMW dangerously on Warrington Road and East Lancashire Road in Leigh on May 27 2023.

She also denied having class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis with her and a further charge of failing to provide a specimen.

Standing before a Bolton Crown Court judge, Collins was told that her trial will take place on July 8 next year, with a case management hearing set for September 23.

The case of a Wigan man accused of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl has been sent to Bolton Crown Court.

Clint Quinn, 42, of Saddleback Road, Norley, appeared before borough magistrates to face a single charge of sexual touching without consent of a girl aged 14 on March 30 last year.

He was given conditional bail until his first appearance before a judge on September 19. Quinn has yet to enter a plea.

A woman has admitted to shoplifting, trying to steal more than £1k worth of sportswear and being armed with a blade at Wigan Infirmary.

Kerry Taylor, 48, of Comet Road, Kitt Green, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to wielding a folding pocket knife at the hospital on July 31 and previously to the attempted theft of £1,157 in sports clothing from JD Sport at Robin Park on June 10, snatching more than £50 of alcohol from Leigh Asda on June 24 and £150 worth of liquor and pet food from the Newtown Asda three days later.

Manchester city magistrates will decide her fate on October 21, before which Taylor has been remanded on conditional bail while pre-sentence reports are prepared.

A Wigan borough man has denied breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman three times.

Manchester magistrates imposed the order in January to forbid 49-year-old Ian Potter, from Browning Avenue, Atherton, to contact the named woman.

But he now faces three charges of harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction.

It is alleged he sent her a friend request on Facebook on June 20, before commenting on Facebook posts and speaking to her directly on July 29.

Potter pleaded not guilty to the charges and will stand trial at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on January 6. He was remanded on conditional bail.

A man accused of going to a Wigan street from which he was banned will stand trial in October 2026.

Ben Hilton, 31, of Porlock Close, Platt Bridge, is alleged to have entered Southfield, in Platt Bridge, on April 26, despite being forbidden to do so by a restraining order imposed by Manchester magistrates in February.

He pleaded not guilty to harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction and a trial was scheduled for October 20, 2026 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court. He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man who pleaded guilty to six counts of harassment will be sentenced by a crown court judge.

Kyle Hitchen, 20, of Atherton Road, Hindley, admitted five charges of harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction after contacting a woman or going to her home on August 5, 11, 16, 17 and 18, despite being banned by the order.

He also pleaded guilty to harassment without violence, after phoning the woman numerous times and going to her address between August 14 and 19, and criminal damage to a blanket and book belonging to Greater Manchester Police on August 19.

Wigan justices committed the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Hitchen will be sentenced on September 17. He was remanded in custody until then.

A Wigan teenager has admitted wounding a man.

Owen Lythgoe, 19, of Broadfern, Standish, inflicted grievous bodily harm without intent on December 1.

He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on September 17 and was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

A Wigan schoolgirl has admitted to dangerously driving a car she had just snatched.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before Manchester justices to admit the aggravated taking of a Ford Mondeo on June 1, the aggravating factor being that she then drove it dangerously along Liverpool Road, Hindley.

She also admitted to a charge of affray on May 18 last year but accusations of causing a female actual bodily harm and racially aggravated common assault on the day - which she had denied - were dismissed.

The girl was given a 10-day youth rehabilitation order, banned from driving for 12 months, made the subject of a restraining order and told to pay £50 in compensation.