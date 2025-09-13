These are some of the latest Wigan residents to have appeared before magistrates or in the crown court.

A Wigan man was almost three times the drink-drive limit when officers caught him flouting a road ban outside the police headquarters.

Patryk Derkacz, 29, of Britannia Road, Kitt Green, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to getting behind the wheel of a black Mercedes Benz on June 1 when disqualified from driving and heading down Robin Park Road before giving a reading 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

He also admitted to driving without valid insurance. Derkacz was given a 12-week prison sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 15 days' rehabilitation activities and pay £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

A convicted Wigan borough sex offender has admitted to a perverted conversation with a minor.

Martin Story, 40, of Charles Street in Tyldesley, appeared at the local law courts to plead guilty to attempted sexual communication with a girl aged under

16 by asking her to perform a lewd act.

This took place between August 18 and 20 and in doing so, Story was also in breach of a sexual harm prevention order imposed on him for previous offences by Bolton Crown Court in 2019.

He will now return to Bolton for sentencing by a judge on September 19, before which he has been released on unconditional bail.

A 61-year-old Wigan borough man has denied making films of child abuse.

Phil Thompson, of Higher Green Lane in Astley, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to creating indecent images of children, 12 of which are alleged to fall into the most serious category of abuse: A.

He also denied making 12 category B images, 44 category C images and possessing a banned image of child abuse and one of possessing five extreme pornographic films involving animals.

A trial date of August 2 2027 was set but Thompson will be required to attend a pre-trial preparation hearing on January 22 next year first.

A provisional date has been set for the trial of a Wigan 33-year-old accused of causing a woman's death by dangerous driving.

Shaun Read, of Scotia Walk, Lowton, is charged with driving a Vauxhall Insignia dangerously on the A580 East Lancashire Road in Golborne on March 25 last year and causing the death of Charlotte Rigby.

He has now made his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court and has yet to enter a plea to the accusation, despite the trial date having been fixed for July 27 next year.

However that plea may be made on his next appearance before the judge on October 17.

A Wigan man who pleasured himself in front of horrified Londoners has been sent to prison.

Local justices told 61-year-old Gary Yates that they were giving him a six-month jail sentence for outraging public decency, because his lewd act in Greenwich on July 24 was not the first time he had behaved in such a way.

He admitted to possessing cannabis on the same occasion as well as causing £500 damage to the glass front door of Wigan's Tui travel agency on April 15, being drunk and disorderly in Manchester on May 14 and breaching bail on July 11.

On top of the custodial term, Yates must also pay Tui £500 compensation and forfeit the illegal drugs for destruction.

A man who denied seven charges of failing to pay for fuel has walked free after the case against him collapsed.

David Lee, 41, of Cherry Grove, Leigh, was alleged to have made off without paying for fuel worth hundreds of pounds in total.

The offences are said to have taken place between December and February in Leigh, Wigan and Salford.

He was due to stand trial this month (August) but before it could begin the prosecution offered no evidence and all the charges against him were dismissed.

A Wigan woman who fiddled benefits for five years by lying about her assets has been ordered to pay back £40k.

Susan Pearson, 58, of Stanley Road, Platt Bridge, had recently appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to a charge of committing fraud between October 2018 and December 2023.

The court was told that she dishonestly failed to disclose to the Department of Work and Pensions that she had assets in excess of the prescribed upper limit in order to claim Universal Credit to which she was not entitled.

She also admitted that between March and November 2023, she failed to disclose the same information about her wealth to Wigan Council in order to get a council tax reduction.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Pearson was handed an 18-month community order which includes completing 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

She was also given just three months pay £40,000 in compensation plus £60 in court costs.

A Wigan man who admitted to a string of crimes including harassment, strangulation and affray has been jailed for four and a half years.

Adam Smith, 31, of Sillitoe Drive, Springfield, appeared before Bolton Crown Court to plead guilty to intentionally throttling a named woman on April 7 last year.

He also admitted to having a knife in a public place, affray and criminal damage to a window and harassment by breaching a restraining order, all on March 21.

The judge gave him a total custodial sentence of four years and six months plus three years on extended licence.

An indefinite restraining order was also imposed preventing any contact with his female victim.

A Wigan 22-year-old has pleaded guilty to mugging a man.

Connor Wooton, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to a single charge of robbing a named male of the contents of a Toyota Rav 4 on July 21.

Sentencing will take place on November 7.

A Wigan borough man who admitted to robbery and drug possession has been spared jail time.

Alan Williams, 58, of Cecil Street, Leigh, had already appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to stealing a woman's purse, which contained £80 cash and a key, on February 13.

He also confessed to being in possession of class B drug cannabis on March 5.

Returning for sentencing he was given a three-year community order, which includes completing 30 days of rehabiliation activities and a nine-month substance misuse programme.

He was also told to pay his victim £80 in compensation.

A Wigan man has admitted possessing 13kg of cannabis.

Matthew Riley, 42, of Norfolk Street, Newtown, pleaded guilty to being in possession of the class B drug, with intent to supply it, in Penrith between January 1 and August 23, 2023.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Carlisle Crown Court for sentencing on October 1.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan woman has pleaded guilty to targeting a man in a racially aggravated common assault.

Lucy Deakin, 36, of Perryn Place, Standish, carried out the beating on January 19.

She also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, causing the same man harassment or distress, between December 1 and 31 and that offence was racially aggravated.

Deakin was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on November 26.

A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman and harassing her for three days.

Andrew Evans, 34, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, is accused of assault by beating on August 22 and harassment without violence, in that he allegedly went to the woman’s house multiple times between August 22 and 25.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on May 5.

A homeless man has denied strangling a woman.

Dean Ware, 36, is alleged to have carried out the attack on August 24.

Borough justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing on October 1.

He was remanded in custody.

A Wigan man who made hundreds of indecent images of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Cameron Ridyard, 21, of Ashwood Avenue, Abram, pleaded guilty to making 173 images in category A (the most serious), 207 category B and 793 category C between May 22, 2022 and April 11, 2023.

Wigan justices imposed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to do 10 days of rehabilitation activities, 100 hours of unpaid work and register with the police for 10 years.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and £187 victim surcharge.

A Wigan woman who attacked six emergency workers in three separate incidents has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Shannon Galvin, 27, of Warrington Lane, Abram, pleaded guilty to assaulting a nurse and a doctor on June 24, three police officers on July 10 and a police officer on July 15.

She also admitted criminal damage to a custody cell at Wigan police station on July 10.

She was given a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, by Wigan magistrates.

Galvin must do 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 prosecution costs.

A trial will be held in two years for a Wigan borough man accused of child sex offences.

Michael Readett, 32, of Douglas Street, Atherton, is charged with attempting to incite a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity and attempted sexual communication with a girl under 16.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place between September and November 2023.

He will stand trial at Bolton Crown Court on October 18, 2027, with the hearing expected to last for three days.

A further case management hearing will take place on February 9, 2026.

Two men accused of breaking into several Wigan houses will stand trial next year.

Jordan Thompson, 27, of Victoria Road, Platt Bridge, and Josh Cumberbatch, 28, of Downing Close, Platt Bridge, are alleged to have targeted the properties on July 25.

It is alleged they both tried to burgle a home on Car Street, Platt Bridge, and stole car keys, a car, handbag and debit card from a neighbouring property.

It is claimed they also burgled homes on Park View and Dickens Drive, Abram, although Thompson is only said to have tried to raid the latter.

He is further accused of fraud by attempting to make illegal purchases using the stolen bank cards.

A trial has now been scheduled to take place at Bolton Crown Court on January 26.