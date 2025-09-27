Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The latest Wigan residents to have appeared before magistrates or in the dock at crown court.

A Wigan man faces a wait of more than a year for a trial after pleading not guilty to two public order offences and theft.

Terrence Parker, 41, of Perch Street, Whelley, is charged with using threatening or abusive words of behaviour, intending to cause fear of violence, towards two men on January 15. He is also accused of stealing four bottles of alcohol from Asda on the same day.

Parker denied all three offences and a trial was scheduled for October 27, 2026 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court. He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A 49-year-old man has denied assaulting two people.

Allassandro Figus, of Wigan Road, Ashton, is charged with assaulting a woman by beating her and the common assault of a police officer, both on November 3.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on November 3, 2026.

A Wigan man has appeared in court accused of wounding.

Connor Browitt, 31, of Greenhey, Orrell, is charged with maliciously wounding Joel Barber, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, on December 15, 2023.

He will appear at Bolton Crown Court on October 8 and was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

A Wigan man has been jailed for more than two years for strangling and assaulting a woman.

Lucifer O’Malia, 22, of Poplar Avenue, Ashton, pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation and assault by beating at an earlier hearing.

He had faced several other charges, including engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour and causing actual bodily harm, but these were dismissed when the prosecution offered no evidence.

O’Malia has now been sentenced to two years and seven months in prison by a judge at Bolton Crown Court.

A Wigan man has denied committing benefit fraud for nine years.

David Bartle, 57, of Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, faces five charges of dishonestly making statements to the Department for Work and Pensions which exaggerated the extent to which health conditions affected his daily living needs and physical mobility.

These statements were said to have been made to obtain personal independence payments (PIP) between April 22, 2014 and January 6, 2023.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges during a hearing at Bolton Crown Court.

A pre-trial review was scheduled for September 20, 2026, ahead of a five-day trial starting on January 11, 2027.

A Wigan man has confessed to sexual communications with a child.

Paul Barrow-Hemmings, 45, of Diane Road, Ashton, pleaded guilty to a charge involving sexual conversations, sending her lewd pictures of himself and asking her to do the same.

He also admitted inciting her to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity. He will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on October 15.

A suspended prison sentence was given to a Wigan man for making child abuse images.

Arthur Bennett, 27, of Linney Square, Scholes, had earlier pleaded guilty to making 14 category A images - the most serious level of abuse - along with 13 category B images and 22 category C pictures.

He has now been given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He must attend the Better Choices programme, do 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Bennett will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order and sex offenders’ register notification requirements for 10 years.

A Wigan man will be sentenced next month after admitting he attacked a woman.

Ryan Prescott, 36, of Warrington Road, Platt Bridge, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on July 12, as well as criminal damage to a mobile phone.

He entered not guilty pleas to two further charges - strangulation and administering a noxious substance, namely petrol - and the judge at Bolton Crown Court ordered that these would lie on file.

The case was sent to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, where Prescott will be sentenced on October 3.

A Wigan pensioner accused of historical sex offences will stand trial for the second time next year.

A jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of Rab MacDonald, 74, of Broadmead, Parbold, at the end of a trial held earlier this month at Preston Crown Court. He was charged with indecently assaulting a girl 12 times between 1993 and 1998, between the ages of 11 and 16.

A new trial is scheduled to begin on April 13 at the same court.

A Wigan man had scores of films of child abuse and animal porn on his computer.

Philip Robinson, 52, of Redbrook Road, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to possessing 22 images of youngsters being sexually abused which fall into the most serious category: A.

He also confessed to having 12 category B films and 36 classified as category C, plus 197 films of humans having intercourse with animals.

Robinson was released on unconditional bail until sentencing takes place by a Bolton Crown Court judge on October 2.

A 39-year-old has been accused of mugging a man two days running.

Ashley Vickers, of HMP Lancaster Farms, appeared before Wigan magistrates to face charges of robbing a named male of £100 on December 13 last year and then of £60 the following day. He has not yet entered any pleas.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance on October 10.

A young Wigan man is accused of trying to engage in sexual conversations with a decoy child and making indecent films of youngsters.

Kade Roberts, 24, of Scott Road, Lowton, appeared before borough magistrates to face a charge of attempting sex communications online with an under-16 between December 10 and 13 2023 and, on that latter date to making 26 images of child abuse which fall into the gravest of legal categories: A.

He is also charged with creating 22 category B and 33 category C films along with possessing a banned image of a child.

An October 10 date was set for his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

A Wigan man has denied breaking into a Manchester rock bar to steal a valuable guitar.

Simon Potts, 49, of Upper St Stephen Street in Gidlow, stood before city magistrates to enter a not guilty plea to the charge that he burgled Jimmy's on Blossom Street to snatch a Sun Burst Red Gibson Paul electric guitar worth £1,500 on June 14.

A trial date of March 3 next was set at the same court, before which Potts has been granted conditional bail.

A 21-year-old is awaiting sentence for drug dealing.

Sorin Nistor, of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to supplying crack cocaine and possessing medical heroin - otherwise known as diamorphine on May 14 last year.

Unconditional bail was granted until sentencing by a Bolton Crown Court judge on October 6.

Three rape accusations have been made against a Wigan man.

Slavi Slavov, 38, of Meadow Street in Springfield, appeared before Manchester justices to face charges of sexually attacking a woman three times between November 1 2021 and April 30 2024.

He has not yet entered any pleas and, due to the seriousness of the case, it was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court, where Slavov will make his first appearance on October 13. Before then he is on unconditional bail.

A series of sexual assaults has been denied by a homeless Wigan man.

Jessy Jones, 34, of no fixed address, stood before Manchester magistrates to plead not guilty to three charges of sexually touching a female aged over 16 without consent on December 5 last year and a further, similar attack seven days later.

He was granted conditional bail until a trial takes place at the same court on December 10 this year.

A 41-year-old Leigh woman was more than two and a half times the drink-drive limit when she was caught flouting her driving ban on a motorway.

Sarah Pearson, of Nangreaves Street, appeared before Wigan justices to admit being at the wheel of a Nissan Juke near junction 4 of the M61 on February 28 when she was barred from doing so and wasn't insured. She also pleaded guilty to giving a reading of 211mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood when the the legal limit is 80mg.

She was given a further disqualification until sentencing takes place on January 7.

Wigan brothers are awaiting sentence for offences in relation to a stolen car which was driven dangerously.

Joel Unsworth, 23, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to dangerously driving a Range Rover Evoque dangerously along Atherton Road, Hindley, on December 18 last year and to handling the £11,900 vehicle which had been stolen from a named male earlier that day.

His sibling Jake Unsworth, 21, and also of Rivington Drive, pleaded guilty to same handling stolen goods charge and also to a further allegation of possessing cannabis resin on December 19.

Both were granted unconditional bail pending the preparation of reports prior to sentencing on January 6.

Joel Unsworth is also the subject of an interim driving ban.

A charge of causing serious injury by careless driving has been brought against a Wigan borough 32-year-old.

Hooman Mohammady, of Sale Lane in Tyldesley, appeared before Tameside magistrates to be accused of being at the wheel of a Ford Mustang on Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne on March 22 last year when his careless driving lead to Stephen Welsby being seriously hurt in a collision.

The case was sent to Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court and Mohammady will make his first appearance there on October 16, before which he has been released on unconditional bail. He has yet to enter a plea.

A Wigan 33-year-old has appeared before magistrates accused of mugging a man for cash and his bike.

Ryan Bascombe, of Bolton House Road in Bickershaw, is charged with robbing the named male of £150 and a £20 pedal cycle on September 4.

He has not entered a plea yet and the case has now been sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will first appear on October 16. In the meanwhile Bascombe has been remanded into custody.

A Wigan teenager has appeared in court charged over the stabbing of a man and a boy at the town's bus station earlier this month.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is charged with intending to cause the 42-year-old and 14-year-old grievous bodily harm.

Otherwise known as Section 18 wounding, it is the most serious assault charge after attempted murder.

The boy is also charged with possession of a knife on the same occasion: October 10. At the time of the incident police said that the two casualties had suffered "serious but not life-threatening injuries."

A teenage girl who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was interviewed and released on bail.

Manchester magistrates granted the boy conditional bail until he reappears before them on October 6.