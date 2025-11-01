A trial date has been set for a Wigan woman accused of attacking a man and stealing £2,000 from him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle Liptrot, 32, of Anson Place, Kitt Green, pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting Kevin Miller by beating him on November 2 and theft.

She will stand trial at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on December 8 and was remanded on conditional bail until then.

A Leigh man had pleaded guilty to assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Philip Bell, 56, of St Helens Road, assaulted Joshua Richardson by beating him on January 3, 2024.

An alternate charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was dismissed.

Bell was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on January 9.

A Wigan man has been given a suspended prison sentence after being convicted of being abusive in a relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Adewoyin, 60, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, engaged in behaviour that was controlling or coercive between January 1, 2019 and February 28, 2024, which included physical and verbal abuse and controlling the heating, wifi, television and finances. He had denied the offence, but was found guilty after a trial.

Manchester magistrates have now imposed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, along with 25 days of rehabilitation activities and a five-year restraining order. He must pay £200 prosecution costs and a £187 surcharge.

An upskirting voyeur from Wigan has now admitted to stalking.

Johnny Gentle, also known as Kyle Furlong, appeared before local magistrates to plead guilty to stalking a named female without causing fear or distress between August 6 and October 2 and also to smashing a window at her home on the night of September 15 and 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded into custody until sentencing at the same court on October 31.

Last year Gentle was jailed for using his phone to film up a schoolgirl's skirt at Wigan bus station and a woman's skirt at the Tesco hypermarket.

A Leigh man is charged with dealing no fewer than eight different class A and B drugs.

Anthony Massey, 44, of Woburn Avenue, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court to face possessing the following banned drugs, some of which are psychedelic and others psychoactive with intent to supply them: Alpha PiHP, DMT, MEO DMT cocaine, Psilocin, cannabis, MDEA and CB on October 14 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was granted unconditional bail until first appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 13.

A young Wigan borough man is facing several drug dealing charges and one under the Modern Slavery Act.

Rio Walmsley, 22, of Byron Close, Atherton, stood before local justices charged with requiring a named male to perform forced or compulsory labour between June 14 and October 10 and that during that period he was also concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin.

He faces a further charge of possessing cocaine with intent to supply it. No pleas have yet been entered and the bench sent the case to Bolton Crown Court where Walmsley will make his first appearance on November 13, before which time he has been remanded into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charges of GBH and ABH have been brought against a Wigan man.

Shaun Stockton, 34, of Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, appeared before Manchester justices charged with causing a named man grievious bodily harm on October 10 and inflicting actualy bodily harm to a named woman on the same day.

He has not yet pleaded to the charges and the case was adjourned to be further heard at Bolton Crown Court on November 14, before when he is in custody.

The case of a Wigan man accused of engaging in controlling behaviour and violently attacking a woman has collapsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Makin, 36, of Charles Street, Swinley, had pleaded not guilty to several allegations involving the same woman.

He was charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship between April 1 and June 27, which allegedly involved telling the woman what to wear and accusing her of infidelity.

He was also accused of intentionally strangling her on May 16, plus assault causing actual bodily harm, assaulting the woman by beating her and criminal damage to multiple items belonging to her on June 27.

A trial had been due to take place in January at Manchester Magistrates' Court but all the charges against him have now been withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 42-year-old Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to 16 offences including 11 child sexual assaults and an attempted rape.

David Dugdale, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a series of crimes which include one count of attempted rape of a girl aged 13 to 15, 10 counts of either sexual assault or assault by penetration of a female variously aged between 11 and 15 as well as two counts of intentional strangulation.

He was remanded into custody until a further hearing on November 24 and a seven-day trial was also fixed to begin on March 16 next year.

A suspected Wigan borough arsonist has been remanded into custody until his next hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Cooper, 44, of Kermishaw Nook, Tyldesley, appeared before Manchester justices to face a single charge of lighting a fire in a Wigan Council property in Leigh with intent to endanger life. The charge alleges that he set flooring alight.

He was remanded into custody until his first appearance before a Bolton judge on November 17.

A man has denied pretending to be a Wigan police officer.

John Heywood, 56, of Plumpton Close, Royton in Oldham, stood before Manchester magistrates to enter a not guilty plea to a single charge of impersonating a special constable in the town on July 17.

He is being prosecuted under the 1996 Police Act which makes it a criminal offence for anyone who isn't a constable claiming to be a member of a police force or special constable or wearing a uniform or part of a uniform to give that false impression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heywood was granted conditional bail until next appearing at Bolton Magistrates' Court on November 4.

A Wigan 33-year-old has appeared before judge to deny mugging a man for cash and his bike.

Ryan Bascombe, of Bolton House Road in Bickershaw, is charged with robbing the named male of £150 and a £20 pedal cycle on September 4.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court, he entered a not guilty plea to the single charge and a trial date of March 5 was scheduled for next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was further remanded into custody until at least a case management hearing on October 30.

A Wigan drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years.

Jack Parr, 26, of Borsdane Avenue, Hindley, previously pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine, ketamine and cannabis with intent to supply them on June 4.

He also confessed to having more than £12,000 in criminal property and possessing nitrous oxide, aka laughing gas, for wrongful inhalation. He has now been jailed for three years and four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act will take place on January 24 at Bolton Crown Court.

A young Wigan man has been jailed for more than two years for a string of crimes, including dealing drugs, possessing a weapon and driving offences.

Declan Norris, 20, of City Road, Kitt Green, went before a judge at Bolton Crown Court to be sentenced for offences in four cases.

They were possessing criminal property and possessing cannabis and a psychoactive substance with intent to supply them on March 23, 2023; possessing cannabis with intent to supply it and an offensive weapon in a private place on July 23, 2024; dangerous driving and possession of class B drug cannabis with intent to supply it on November 8, 2024; and driving dangerously and without insurance on April 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was jailed for two years and three months and will be disqualified from driving for five years upon his release from prison.

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act has been scheduled for March 6 at Bolton Crown Court.

A Wigan man has denied causing a woman’s death by driving dangerously.

Shaun Read, 33, of Scotia Walk, Lowton, is accused of being responsible for the death of Charlotte Rigby in a collision on the East Lancashire Road on March 25 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a hearing at Bolton Crown Court, he pleaded not guilty to both causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

He was remanded on bail until a hearing at the same court on February 25.

A Wigan man has appeared in court accused of making thousands of images of child abuse over nine years.

Christian Kennedy, 38, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, is charged with making 820 pictures of children falling into the most serious category A, 1,027 images in category B and 2,188 in category C between November 11, 2015 and December 29, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also accused of possessing 73 prohibited images of children between the same dates.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 17.

He was remanded in custody.

A 41-year-old man has been accused of sexual activity with a child.

Damien Birchall, of Richmond Drive, Leigh, is charged with engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl between July 14 and August 11, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also faces two charges of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity - one between July 2 and December 5, 2023 and the other between July 28 and December 5, 2023.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Birchall will appear on November 14. He was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan teenager will be sentenced next month for assaulting two people and possessing a number of weapons.

Jamie Turner, 18, of Canberra Road, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place - his home - on October 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were a crossbow and arrows, a samurai sword and two air weapons.

He also admitted two charges of assault by beating - involving a man and a woman - on the same day, as well as affray and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was remanded in custody until sentencing at Bolton Crown Court on November 14.

Four people have appeared in court accused of drugs offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logan Liptrot, 22, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, is charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between January 10 and June 23, 2022.

Leanne Liptrot, 43, of Vincent Way, Marsh Green, is alleged to have been concerned with the supply of cocaine on June 23, 2022.

Raymond Hern, 68, and Helen Harding, 71, who both also live on Vincent Way, are charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply it on June 23, 2022.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on November 21.

They were all remanded on unconditional bail.