A Wigan man who made and possessed vile films of child abuse has been sent to prison for two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Newport, 30, of St James Crescent, Bickershaw, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to making three indecent moving and still pictures of children which fall into the most serious legal category - A - four category B films and 11 category C.

He also admitted to possessing one category C image and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given a 24-month custodial term, put on the sex offenders' register for 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same amount of time.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding.

Louis Vickers, 41, of Kay Gardens, Lowton, confessed to the crime when he appeared at Bolton Crown Court.

The case was adjourned for a further hearing at the same court on Monday, December 16.

A Wigan borough man has pleaded guilty to a series of child sex offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Ellison, 50, of Glebe Street, Leigh, admitted attempting to cause a child aged 13 to 15 to look at an image of sexual activity, inciting a boy aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He also pleaded guilty to distributing an indecent photograph of a child and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

The hearing was adjourned and Ellison will next appear at Bolton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 7.

A Wigan 35-year-old who committed eight thefts, one burglary and two assaults will learn his fate in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Roscoe, 35, of Thorburn Road, Pemberton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to stealing mainly washing and laundry products from Gee-Tee's, Home Bargains and Dave's Off-Licence, shoplifting cheese and drinks in two trips to Heron Foods, taking three steaks from Kitt Green Spar and breaking into Farm Foods to snatch more washing products.

All the acquisitive offences took place between early June and mid-September.

Roscoe further admitted to the common assault of a woman on September 15 and assaulting a man by beating on June 20, plus failing to surrender to bail on September 25.

He will be sentenced on January 7.

A Wigan man has confessed to trying to fell a speed camera with a power tool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Deakin, 59, of Kipling Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, now faces a community punishment and paying a hefty compensation bill for his act of sabotage which he tried to commit on a busy main road on an early Saturday evening as sparks flew from his angle grinder.

Wigan has seen a number of safety cameras felled in the last year - at Wigan Pier, Whelley and Orrell - but Deakin was arrested and prosecuted for the criminal damage to a device on Warrington Road, Worsley Mesnes, on January 6.

The hearing was told that that evening, a police officer on mobile patrol saw Deakin (he was next to another man who was not known to him and who had apparently just stopped to watch) holding the grinder against the vertical pole base of the camera in an attempt to cut it down.

On realising he had been spotted, Deakin ran away with police in pursuit and was eventually detained by another officer on Parsonage Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told the cost to remove and temporarily reinstate the footway, replace the column, re-install it, traffic management, electrically test and re-calibrate the new camera plus administration came to £9,747.50 excluding VAT.

Peter Boulton, Transport for Greater Manchester’s Network Director for Highways, said “We strongly condemn the irresponsible actions of people like Robert Deakin who vandalise safety cameras on our road network.

“These reckless acts not only endanger the public by removing a vital tool designed to stop people speeding, reduce collisions and make our roads safer for everyone, but also leaves taxpayers having to foot the bill for repair or replacement costs.

“This is a positive outcome and a great example of the agencies within the Greater Manchester Safer Roads Partnership working together for the benefit of everyone who travels on our roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would strongly urge anyone committing these acts to consider the potential consequences of there being fewer safety cameras on our roads not only for themselves, but for others.

"How would they feel if the next person killed by someone speeding is a friend, relative or loved one?”

Deakin was ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation while completing 80 days of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

A 61-year-old Wigan woman has been accused of peddling hard drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Glynn, of Collett Close, Scholes, appeared at the borough's law courts to face charges of possessing both cocaine and heroin on April 23, 2021 with intent to supply them.

She has not yet entered a plea and was granted unconditional bail until making her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on January 3.

A Wigan man and woman have appeared in court charged with conspiring to deal no fewer than seven different drugs.

Carolyn Knowles, 46, of Argyle Street in Hindley, and Christopher Atkinson, 48, of Greenways in Billinge, are accused of possessing the following illegal class A, B and C substances with intent to supply them between May and August 2021 - cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, LSD, Ketamine, Zopiclone and amphetamine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atkinson is also charged with producing cocaine. No pleas have yet been entered and the cases have now been sent to Bolton Crown Court where both Knowles and Atkinson first due to appear on January 3.

Before then they have been remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan borough motorist has admitted to being at the wheel when almost four times the legal drink-drive limit.

Stephen Slack, 62, of Shipham Close, Leigh, stood before local justices to plead guilty to driving a SsangYong Kyron SUV on Walmesley Road after consuming so much alcohol that he gave a reading of 136 microgrammes in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also admitted to driving without a licence and third party insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing was delayed until February 6, before which he is on unconditional bail but subject to an interim road ban.

A Wigan 57-year-old has admitted to having thousands of indecent images of children.

Malcolm Thomas, of Bradshaw Street in Whelley, stood before borough justices to admit to making 13 moving and still images of child abuse between January 2019 and October 2023 which fall into the most serious category of pictures: A; to making seven category B images; but 13,406 category C images.

He will be sentenced on March 7 at the same court, before which he is on unconditional bail but must register with the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not guilty pleas have been entered by a Wigan 30-year-old accused of terrorising a woman.

Ben Hilton, of Porlock Close, Platt Bridge, is charged with stalking a named female involving serious alarm or distress between November 16 and 27 and to smashing a window at her home on November 26.

The hearing was told it is alleged that Hilton continued to make contact including phone calls and attending the woman's home address.

The case was adjourned until a trial takes place on May 15 at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan woman has been accused of being a serial benefit fiddler, claiming money to which she wasn't entitled for almost seven years.

It is alleged that Sara Catterall, 38, of Ormsby Close, Standish, repeatedly neglected to tell both the DWP and Wigan Council she was living with her partner; falsely claimed she was looking after three children in 2018 when she was not, falsely claimed she was caring for three different children 12 months later when she was not; twice making false claims about rent liability; and both "underestimating her mobility and overstated her care needs" - all with the intention of dishonestly making financial gain for herself by claiming welfare money to which she was not entitled.

Facing 12 charges in all, to which she has not yet entered any pleas, Catterall was released on unconditional bail until she makes a further appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on January 23.

A 34-year-old Wigan woman has denied involvement in a hit-and-run smash which left someone injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tara Jones, of Wellington Place, Standish, stood before justices at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead not guilty to carelessly driving a Volkswagen T-Roc on Ormskirk Road on April 30 and failing to stop after a collision during which injury was caused to another person.

She was released on unconditional bail until a trial at the same court on January 13.

A woman has appeared before a judge to deny controlling behaviour towards her husband.

Shilpa Sapatnekar, 45, of Cranworth Avenue, Astley, entered a not guilty plea to controlling and coercive behaviour on her first appearance at Manchester Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trial date of May 18, 2026 had already been fixed and she has now been remanded on conditional bail until a case management hearing in February of that year.

A Wigan serial thief who targeted the same shop four times in a year has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Kieron Monks, 45, of The Avenue, Billinge, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to stealing chicken, coffee and baby milk together worth £162 during four thefts from Orrell Co-op in March, April and September last year.

He also admitted to stealing an FCUK Christmas gift set from Robin Park Boots on December 12 and racially-aggravated harassment of a person on November 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monks was given a two-week jail sentence but it was suspended for a year.

The bench imposed a 12-month supervision order on him during which time he must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities, ordered him to pay £163 in compensation and barred him from the two shops from which he stole.

A Wigan man has admitted drug peddling and handling stolen goods.

Benjamin Worsfold, 31, of Wainfleet Close, Winstanley, appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to plead guilty to charges of possession of cocaine with intent to supply it and having a stolen Rolex watch and two e-bikes at his home address on January 6, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was granted unconditional bail until attending Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on January 6.

A Wigan borough 25-year-old has admitted to terrorising and assaulting a woman as well as making a number of menacing phone calls.

Brodie Stanley, of Kilburn Close, Leigh, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to stalking the named female between September 21 and October 8 this year, to her common assault on November 30 and making three threatening phone calls between October 25 and November 30.

Stanley will be sentenced by Manchester and Salford magistrates on February 17, before which he has been granted bail on condition that he steers clear of his victim and other named people while avoiding a particular street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Wigan borough men have been jailed after admitting their parts in an attack and theft.

Malcolm Jolley, 50, and Adam King, 38, both of Findlay Street in Leigh, had pleaded not guilty to the robbery of Stuart Sharples in May this year.

But before a trial could take place, Jolley pleaded guilty to causing the victim actual bodily harm and King to the theft of Mr Sharples's £440 mobile phone.

These charges were accepted by the prosecution and the robbery charges were dropped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing was told that both men turned up at the victim's home, King being known to him but Jolley a stranger, and that was where he was attacked and his property taken.

Jolley was given a two-year custodial sentence and was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order preventing contact with the victim.

King was jailed for 18 months, one month of which was an activated suspended sentence imposed for a previous offence.

A Wigan 54-year-old has denied being a serial flasher.

Gary Simpson, of Balmoral Road in Ashton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to nine charges of indecent exposure in Wigan between July and November last year and that these constituted an act of stalking, causing fear of serious harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was released on unconditional bail until a case management hearing on February 6.

His trial has been scheduled to begin on September 21, 2026.

A Wigan man has denied peddling hard drugs.

Nathan Fairhurst, 23, of Thomas Street in Hindley Green, appeared at Bolton Crown Court to plead not guilty to possessing both heroin and cocaine with intent to supply the class A substances.

He further denied possessing class B substance cannabis with intent to supply on the same occasion: March 31, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairhurst is due to stand trial on December 2, 2026 although there will be a case management hearing before then on February 25 next year.

Sentencing of a Wigan 37-year-old for assault and harassment will take place in the new year.

Thomas Rigby, also known as Kristensen, of Ormskirk Road, Newtown had previously pleaded not guilty to stalking, causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating and had yet to plead to strangulation and harassment charges.

But on his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he admitted to the harassment and assault by beating and the prosecution dropped the stalking and strangulation charges.

The sentence hearing will take place on January 15 when a decision will be taken on the ABH charge.