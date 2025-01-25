Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Charges of throttling a woman and making a menacing phone call have been denied by a Wigan borough man.

​Declan West, 30, of Wigan Road in Leigh, appeared before local magistrates to plead not guilty to intentionally strangling a named female and sending a threatening message, both on January 1.

He was granted conditional bail until a trial at the same court on July 17.

A motorist was almost four times over the drink-drive limit when Wigan police stopped him, a court heard.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Ioan Moldoveanu, 42, of Vulcan Road in Marsh Green, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a single charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The hearing was told that when traffic officers stopped him in a Dacia Duster on Heyford Road, Orrell, on January 5, he gave a reading of 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was banned from the road for 30 months although this can be reduced to 30 weeks if he completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £85 to victim services.

A Wigan woman was strangled twice and threatened with her life three times, a court heard.

Robert Daniels, 46, of Blacon Point Road in Chester, appeared before borough justices to face a total of nine charges, all but one involving the same named female.

It is alleged that he assaulted her by beating and threatened to kill her last November 2, said that he would end her life again both on January 2 and 5, and on those occasions intentionally throttled her and also caused her actual bodily harm on that final occasion.

He is also accused of trying to pervert the course of justice by the January 2 death threat and also by sending a text to a named male on January 5 telling him not to contact police.

Daniels was remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 11.

A burglar who stole power tools from a Wigan home is on the run from police.

Terence Dale, 50, of Elm Avenue, Golborne, had denied snatching £1,790 worth of equipment from a gazebo in Golborne on March 6, 2024.

But when he failed to turn up at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for his trial, the bench found him guilty in his absence and issued a warrant to police for his arrest.

Once detained, Dale will be brought to the court for sentencing.

A Wigan 44-year-old has finally admitted to stalking and attacking a woman.

John Unsworth, of Windermere Road, Ince, had initially denied stalking a named female between March 28 and May 1 last year and to assaulting her by beating on the first of those dates.

But at his latest appearance before magistrates, he changed his pleas to guilty.

The hearing was told that he repeatedly turned up at his victim's address, shouting and swearing at her. He was put on a nine-month alcohol treatment programme and ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

A fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £321 must also be paid.

A Wigan man has admitted to breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Stephen Knight, 50, of Warrington Road in Abram, had previously stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with failing to provide both a laptop and USB storage device for inspection on July 30, contrary to the terms of an SHPO issued by a Bolton Crown Court judge in 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was told that his trial would begin on September 1, 2026. But at a case management hearing he has now pleaded guilty to the first charge and the second one was dismissed.

The trial was vacated and sentencing will take place on February 17.

Under-age sex crime allegations have been brought against a 33-year-old Wigan borough man.

Daniel Hulton, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, appeared before local justices to face two charges of engaging in sexual communications with two girls under 16 from February to March and from April to May last year and also to encouraging the first of these minors to watch an image of sexual activity. He is further charged with cannabis possession on May 29.

The case has been sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will first make an appearance on February 12. In the meantime Hulton is on conditional bail.

A 53-year-old has admitted to a Wigan carjacking.

Peter Hall, of Great Meadow, Lostock Hall, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and that the Range Rover Vogue that he stole on the night of September 20 and 21 last year was damaged in an accident before it was recovered.

He also admitted to driving the vehicle without insurance.

Sentencing was delayed until February 19 at the same court.

A Leigh man who made threatening phone calls to two people will be sentenced next month.

Jacob Walsh, 33, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to a charge of harassing a named woman, putting her in fear of violence with numerous calls and voicemails between November 2 and 9, 2023, and to sending threatening voicemails to a named male on November 8 that year.

He was granted conditional bail until he learns his fate at the same court on February 28.

A Wigan pensioner has appeared in court accused of having a dangerously out-of-control XL bully which attacked a woman.

Thomas O'Donnell, 66, of Prescott Lane, Orrell, stood before borough justices to face the single charge which alleges he was the owner or in charge of a dog which caused injury to a named woman on November 1 last year.

The case was adjourned until February 24 and O'Donnell is on unconditional bail until then.

A Wigan borough 67-year-old has admitted to making and distributing vile films of child abuse.

Ernest Holme, of Cross Street in Atherton, stood before local justices to plead guilty to creating indecent images of youngsters which fall into all three categories of seriousness – 272 category A pictures (the most serious), 128 category B images and 150 which fall into category C.

He also admitted to possessing a banned image of a child and one deemed "extreme pornography" involving injury to genitalia.

Holme was granted conditional bail until he attends Bolton Crown Court on February 5 for sentencing.

Police are hunting a Wigan teenager accused of having a fake gun in the town centre.

Adam Ahmed, 19, of Bridgeman Terrace, Wigan, had been due to appear before borough magistrates to face charges of possessing an imitation firearm and cannabis on November 16. But he failed to attend and so the bench issued an arrest warrant.

A trial date has been set for five people who deny helping cover up a brutal Wigan killing.

Early in 2023 eight gang members who kidnapped and murdered Christopher Hughes were jailed for a total of 235 years. Five suspects have now appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with assisting them.

They are Gashaw Awla, 41, of Greenwood Avenue, Lyla Balbas, 37, of Plane Avenue, Zina Morris, 33, of Sherwood Drive, Ajheen Jaf, 40, of Matheson Drive, and Adama Morris, 34, of Sherwood Drive, all in Worsley Hall.

All have pleaded not guilty to charges of "assisting with plans for the burial and/or disposal of the body of Christopher Hughes, with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of Alan Jaf, Khalil Awla, Razgar Mohammed, Dean ONeil Davey, Erion Voja, Curtis Balbas, Erland Spahiu and Martin Smith who had committed the offence of murder, knowing or believing the said person to be guilty of the offence which carries a term of imprisonment of five years or more."

All are next due to appear at a case management hearing on February 7 while a trial is scheduled to begin on October 12, 2026. They are on bail until the first of those dates.

Mr Hughes, 37, was snatched off the street and bundled into the boot of a car in February 2022.

His mutilated body was found four days later near the M58 at Skelmersdale.

A thug who beat a complete stranger unconscious in his own Wigan home has been caged.

John Rourke was beaten senseless in his Scholes flat by Gareth Thomas who had already attacked a woman and stolen a man’s mobile phone earlier that evening, Bolton Crown Court heard.

Thomas, 39, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, had previously pleaded guilty to intending to cause Mr Rourke grievous bodily harm – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder – when he attacked him at Douglas House on May 13 last year.

The court heard that the victim, who was unknown to Thomas, lost consciousness after his assailant burst in at around 8.10pm, pushed him over and then began punching him in the face and banging his head into the floor.

The next thing Mr Rourke knew was waking up in hospital where he would spend the next eight days recovering.

Earlier, at around 6.30pm, Rourke had stolen a mobile phone belonging to Ethan Shaw which the latter had left on a table in The Moon Under Water pub in Market Place while he went to order food.

Just after 8pm Thomas then exchanged words with Kristina Barton – another stranger to him – outside Wigan Life Centre before raising his hand to her.

Both assault victims told police that they thought Thomas was drunk at the time.

As well as the very serious assault, Thomas had pleaded guilty to common assault – fear of violence – and theft.

He was given a 57-month sentence and must serve two-thirds of it before being eligible for parole.

A Wigan teen has admitted to going armed with a machete and smashing a woman's house window.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to having the blade in public in Worsley Mesnes and criminally damaging the home.

Both offences took place on May 5 last year.

He was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on February 6.

A Wigan 16-year-old has admitted to launching a savage attack.

The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to causing a named male actual bodily harm on June 4 last year.

He was given conditional bail, which prevents him having any contact with his victim nor going to Lowton High School, until his sentencing on February 6 at the same court.

Multiple charges of rape and the most vicious types of assault have been brought against a Wigan borough 35-year-old.

Samson Aluko, of no fixed address, appeared before local justices facing four charges relating to serious sexual attacks on a woman between February 2022 and June 2023.

One of the charges says that Aluko raped the same woman "no fewer than 10 times" and the three other charges also accuse him of rape.

It is further alleged that he inflicted the most serious form of assault on a woman - section 18 wounding - along with aggravated burglary during which he said he was armed with a razor blade, on June 26, 2023.

Aluko faces a charge of heroin possession dating from October 8, 2021, sending a threatening message to a woman and threatening to set fire to her property in August 2023 and the wounding with intent of a named male on August 8, 2023.

He was remanded into custody until making his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on February 13.

No pleas have yet been entered.

A 15-year-old Wigan schoolgirl has been ordered to pay £100 to a youngster she attacked.

The teen, who cannot be identified, stood before borough justices to admit causing another girl actual bodily harm on August 31 last year.

As well as being made to pay compensation to her victim, the youngster was given a six-month youth offender referral order.

A March trial date has been set for six people charged with violent disorder in Wigan and two of them also with a vicious attack.

Damon Hughes, 32, of Fisher Close in Worsley Mesnes, and James Higgins, 37, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, stood before a Bolton Crown Court charged with causing Scott Brown grievous bodily harm on June 16.

They are also charged with violent disorder on the same day along with Dionne Lowe, 33, of Norley Hall Avenue, Norley; Andrew Harris, 35, of Albert Road, Manchester; Scott Heaton, 34, of Warrington Road, Goose Green; and Natalie Prescott, 36, of Norley Hall Avenue.

None has yet entered a plea but a trial has been scheduled to begin on March 31 this year.

They are on conditional bail until then.

A woman who admitted to offences including being in charge of a banned dog dangerously out of control in Leigh town centre has been jailed.

Amy Steward, 26, of HMP Styal, had appeared before Wigan justices to admit to being the owner of an XL Bully on July 24.

A measure of how dangerous these pets are was given last year at the inquest of Wigan dad-of-five Jonathan Hogg who was mauled to death by one.

The hearing was told that on July 24 last year Steward was on Ellesmere Street, Leigh, in charge of the dog which was dangerously out of control. It dragged Steward, chased a woman walking her own dog, attacked the pet then was loose in the town centre before it was collected by Greater Manchester Police animal transport.

She also pleaded guilty to two thefts and a drugs offence.

The court heard that on October 25, 2024 she stole an Apple Watch 5 to the value of £150 from a car. When the watch was traced to her home two days later, police found a small amount of cannabis.

The other theft was of air fresheners to the value of £78 (and a gift bag to put them in), belonging to Asda, Leigh Road, on May 31 last year.

Steward was given a total of two years' custody.