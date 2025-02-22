Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A Wigan 27-year-old has been found guilty of raping a woman as she slept.

​Joiner Adam Clossick, of Hereford Road in Hindley, had been allowed to sleep on his victim’s settee after a night out with friends when he told her he didn’t have anywhere to stay due to a row with his partner.

But a Manchester Crown Court jury heard that during the night of January 9, 2022 he went up to the then 23-year-old’s bedroom and raped her while she was asleep.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, woke the next morning to find Clossick in bed alongside her and her clothing disturbed.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Fearing she had been sexually assaulted, she told family, her mum reported the incident to the police and she was taken to a specialist rape clinic.

The hearing was told that samples taken confirmed Clossick’s DNA and he was arrested on suspicion of rape.

At first Clossick declined to comment, but once presented with the forensic evidence, he claimed that intercourse had been consensual.

This was his defence throughout the five-day trial, but a jury took just 90 minutes to deliver a unanimous guilty verdict.

Clossick was remanded into custody until he is sentenced at the same court on March 28.

A trial date has been set for a man arrested in Wigan and charged with 25 offences - despite refusing to appear in court.

Evan Smethurst, 23, from Bolton, was detained by neighbourhood officers in Scholes on January 23 and has since been accused of numerous crimes including 14 burglaries and three vehicle thefts.

A hearing took place at Bolton Crown Court but Smethurst refused to attend.

A new case management hearing was fixed for March 31 and a provisional trial date scheduled for July 1, despite the defendant not yet having entered any pleas.

A Wigan man who admitted harassment, issuing a death threat and causing actual bodily harm has received a three-year community order.

Daniel Carter, 39, formerly of Norley and more recently of Gainford Road, Liverpool, appeared at Bolton Crown Court to be sentenced, his punishment including the completion of 40 days of rehabilitation activities, being excluded from certain parts of Wigan for two years and being the subject of indefinite restraining orders against three named people.

The hearing was told he attacked a former partner and that the harassment, death threat and the breach of a non-molestation order that he also confessed to, related to two family members.

Charges of controlling and coercive behaviour and another threat to kill were allowed to lie on file.

A Wigan man who admitted to burglary, theft and assault charges has received a community punishment.

David Hurrell, 43, of May Street in Golborne, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to breaking into the Lidl store on York Road, Ashton, on September 22 in order to steal £180 worth of vodka.

He also confessed to stealing £26 worth of wine from Tesco the following day and the failed theft of alcohol from Lowton Co-op on September 17.

And Hurrell further admitted to the common assault of Christopher Ryan on September 23 and two bail breaches on October 30 and November 11.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol treatment course and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must also pay compensation, a fine and court costs amounting to more than £375.

A Wigan man who was banned from the road for drug-driving but then got behind the wheel when high on cocaine and cannabis has been hit by another four-year disqualification.

In April last year Martin Choppen was barred from driving for 16 months after being caught in his Volkswagen Tiguan, having snorted cocaine the previous August.

He then returned to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to driving while banned and doing so, this time while under the influence of two illegal substances.

The bench heard the 45-year-old was stopped in the same vehicle as last time by police near his home on Bank Street, Platt Bridge.

He pleaded guilty to driving while banned and having no insurance as well as driving under the influence of cannabis and cocaine.

On top of the new 48-month ban, Choppen must also complete a drug rehabilitation programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

A Wigan man caught carrying a knife in public has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Christopher Reddy, 39, of George Street, Hindley, was found with a folding pocket knife with a blade longer than three inches near Marshall Street, Leigh on February 6 last year.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place, as well as possession of class B drug cannabis.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 22-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered Reddy to do nine months of alcohol treatment, 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.

Both the knife and the drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.

A Wigan man will stand trial this summer accused of trying to damage a window and door and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Daniel Davies, 36, of Smethurst Lane, Pemberton, pleaded not guilty to attempted criminal damage and a public order offence, both of which are alleged to have happened on February 4.

Wigan magistrates remanded him on conditional bail until a trial on July 31.

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for 26 weeks after stealing from a series of stores in Wigan.

Matthew Roscoe, 36, of Saddleback Road, Norley, is also banned from Pemberton town centre for the next four years.

He pleaded guilty to stealing laundry goods from One Stop in Worsley Mesnes on June 6; laundry products and paracetamol worth £100 from GeeTees in Pemberton on June 8; washing pods worth £30 from GeeTees on June 19; washing products worth £90 from Dave's Off-Licence on June 20; washing pods worth £39 from GeeTees on July 4; a six-pack of drinks from Heron Foods in Pemberton on July 19; cheese worth £35 from the same store the following day; washing pods worth £70 from GeeTees on July 23; three steaks from Spar in Kitt Green on July 25; various washing products worth £17 from Home Bargains in Wigan on August 14; and washing liquid worth £37 from Bell Lane Convenience Store in Orrell on October 11.

He also admitted burglary at Home Bargains in Wigan on September 15, when he entered the Gower Street building as a trespasser and stole two bags of washing tablets worth £32.

Roscoe further pleaded guilty to assaulting Daniel Taylor on September 15 and David John O'Neill on June 20 and failing to attend court on August 7 and 25 after being released on bail.

As well as being jailed for a total of 26 weeks, he is now subject to a four-year criminal behaviour order which bans him from Pemberton town centre and surrounding streets, including a number of named retail premises.

He must pay £100 compensation to Mr Taylor.

A man who had been living in Wigan will be extradited to Romania, where he is wanted in relation to sexual assault/rape of a child.

Cezar Lucian Arvinte, 45, of Gordon Street, Ince, agreed to the extradition when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Under-age sex crime allegations have been admitted by a 33-year-old Wigan borough man.

Daniel Hulton, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to two charges of engaging in sexual communications with two girls under 16 from February to March and from April to May last year and cannabis possession on May 29.

No evidence was offered by the prosecution to a further charge that he also encouraged one of the victims to watch an image of sexual activity.

Hulton was granted conditional bail until sentencing on March 14.

A 46-year-old has denied strangling a Wigan woman twice and threatening her with her life three times.

Robert Daniels, of Blacon Point Road in Chester, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a total of nine charges, all but one involving the same named female.

It is alleged that he assaulted her by beating and threatened to kill her last November 2, said that he would end her life again both on January 2 and 5, and on those occasions intentionally throttled her and also caused her actual bodily harm on that final occasion.

He is also accused of trying to pervert the course of justice by the January 2 death threat and also by sending a text to a named male on January 5 telling him not to contact police.

Daniels was remanded into custody until he attends another case management hearing on April 3 and his trial beginning on July 1.

A Wigan motorist who tried to give police the slip after he was spotted driving while banned has had another two years added onto his disqualification.

Marc Court, 29, of Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, had already appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Ford Transit van along Elder Green Close, Leigh, on January 4 when disqualified from the road.

He also admitted to failing to stop for a police officer.

Returning to the same court for sentencing Court was further banned for 24 months, ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 in court costs.

A Wigan man with a "substantial domestic violence history and who is a high risk to partners and children" has been given a suspended prison sentence for flouting a court ruling only 48 hours after it was imposed.

Glenn Campbell, 51, of Bridge Street in Hindley, was made the subject of a domestic violence protection order by a district judge on January 7 for incidents of abuse.

Yet borough justices heard that he breached it just two days later by contacting a woman he was forbidden from seeing.

Pleading guilty to the breach, he was given a 12-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.

He must also take part in a nine-month alcohol treatment programme and is banned from Bridge Street for 12 months.

Two trial dates have been set for a Wigan 35-year-old facing multiple charges of rape and the most vicious types of assault.

Samson Aluko, of no fixed address, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge accused of four charges relating to serious sexual attacks on a woman between February 2022 and June 2023.

One of the charges says that Aluko raped the same woman "no fewer than 10 times" and the three other charges also accuse him of individual rapes.

It is further alleged that he inflicted the most serious form of assault on a woman - section 18 wounding - along with aggravated burglary during which he said he was armed with a razor blade, on June 26, 2023.

He has denied the wounding charge but has yet to enter pleas for the rapes and aggravated burglary allegations.

However a June 23 date has been provisionally set for the start of a rape trial and July 8 for the wounding and aggravated burglary charges.

Until then he remains in custody.

A Wigan borough 45-year-old is awaiting sentence after admitting he attacked a woman.

Stephen Pemberton, of Tamer Grove in Leigh, had previously appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to face three charges of causing a female actual bodily harm on September 17, October 8 and November 15 last year.

In his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he pleaded guilty to one of the charges and the prosecution offered no evidence for the other two charges.

He was remanded into custody until sentencing takes place on April 1.

A Wigan 25-year-old has denied attacking a woman three times within weeks, smashing her phone and stealing from her.

Callum Thompson, of Shared Street, stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to assaulting a named female by beating and damaging her mobile last Boxing Day, then assaulting her again on both February 8 and 9, while on the last of these occasions also snatching a key belonging to her.

He was granted bail, subject to being electronically tagged and keeping away from his accuser, until a trial takes place at the same court on October 7.

A man has admitted to being in a hit-and-run crash while high on drink and drugs.

Nathan Greenwood, 26, of Windermere Road, Abram, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to charges of driving a Suzuki Ignis, on August 26, while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, doing so while uninsured and not having a licence and driving off after damaging another vehicle on Warrington Road, causing scratches to its rear bumper.

Released on conditional bail, he will be sentenced at the same court on April 1.

A man pretended he had brain tumour in order to con someone out of thousands, Wigan justices heard.

Matthew Howarth, 31, of Bolton Old Road, Atherton, appeared at court to plead guilty to a single count of fraud against a named individual who had taken pity on him.

The hearing was told that on or before October 17, 2023, he dishonestly made a false representation by claiming to be suffering from a brain tumour and in need of financial help to obtain medical treatment.

The charge said that he intended to make a gain, namely £2,700, for himself.

Prosecuted under the 2006 Fraud Act, he was granted unconditional bail until his sentencing hearing at the same court on May 2.