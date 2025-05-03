Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A Wigan man who tried to engage in lewd conversations with a child has been put on the sex offenders' register for seven years.

Callum Porter, 26, of Gray Close, New Springs, had previously pleaded guilty in November to attempting to have sexual conversations with a girl under 16 between June 25 and 28.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was given an eight-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months.

As well as signing on the register, he must undergo mental health treatment as an out-patient, complete a Building Choices programme and 10 days of rehabilitation activities and be the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

There is also £239 to pay in court costs and a victim services surcharge.

A Wigan man has been locked up after breaching a court order by having his victim in his home.

Carl Barton, 44, of Leader Street in Scholes, had been made the subject of a domestic abuse protection order by Manchester justices in January after conviction for domestic offences.

He had flouted it before and been given a suspended sentence so when he pleaded guilty to having the named female at his home on April 12 Wigan magistrates sent him to prison for 16 weeks, saying that he had a flagrant disregard for court orders.

A Leigh 28-year-old has been cleared of dangerous driving and stalking a woman but admitted to lesser offences.

Bradley Stradins, of Guest Street, appeared before Wigan magistrates having previously pleaded not guilty to the stalking without violence of a named female between February 8 and 18 this year and to dangerously driving a black Audi along Atherleigh Way on the first of those dates.

At his latest hearing, no evidence was offered by the prosecution for either of those charges but he pleaded guilty to new charges of driving without due care and attention and harassment of the woman without violence.

He also admitted to driving without insurance.

Stradins was remanded into custody until he reappears at the same court for sentencing on May 6.

A banned Wigan Athletic supporter has been fined after breaching a court order.

Matthew Burgoyne, of Wigan Road in Standish, appeared before local justices to admit failing to surrender his passport before the Finland-England game on October 13 last year when the subject of a football banning order.

In October 2022 Burgoyne admitted to disorder at Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park in November 2021 when he appeared before city magistrates.

The hearing was told he was involved in a fight in the players' car park before the final whistle and was seen to punch a supporter.

He was fined more than £1,000 and a three-year order banning him from attending any Latics and England matches for three years.

For now breaching that order he was fined £50 and ordered to pay a further £18 in costs and an £85 victim services surcharge.

A Wigan 59-year-old who fled the scene of a crash, leaving another vehicle occupant injured has been fined and points put on his licence.

Paul Ainscough, of Green Hayes Avenue, Whitley, had previously appeared before Sefton magistrates to admit to three offences which he had originally denied - that he drove carelessly a car on Knowsley Lane and School Lane, Knowsley on March 27 last year, that he was involved in an accident which left another party with cuts and bruises and both failed to stop after the collision and failed to report it to the authorities.

Standing before Liverpool and Knowsley magistrates for sentencing, he had seven penalty points put on his licence, and was ordered to pay a fine, costs and victim surcharge coming to £604.

A Wigan man who sexually exploited a teenager is back behind bars after breaching a court order.

In January 2018 Steven Smith, of Bridgewater Street, Hindley, was given a five years and four months sentence for engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Bolton Crown Court heard that on Friday, August 11, 2017, police launched an investigation into sexual offences that had taken place in Wigan town centre after a 15-year-old teenager made a disclosure.

Inquiries found that Smith had bought her alcohol and knew how young she was, but he denied having any sexual contact with her.

However, DNA evidence, later obtained, disproved Smith’s account.

Part of his punishment was to sign onto the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely.

But the now 37-year-old was back before Wigan magistrates this month to admit flouting it by failing to inform the authorities within three days that he had changed address.

Justices imposed a six-month custodial sentence.

A Wigan man who made vile images of child abuse has been spared an immediate term behind bars.

Ian Toase, 44, of Gas Street, Platt Bridge, had earlier this year appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to making two category B images of children being sexually assaulted and one category C image between January and June last year.

Returning to court to learn his fate, he was told that the offences were aggravated by the fact they were committed while he was subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

He was given a seven-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months because the bench said that there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation, that Toase had not similarly offended since 2020 and he had voluntarily sought help.

He must be supervised for 18 months and complete a Building Better Choices course.

Furthermore he must sign onto the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years and be the subject of a new sexual harm prevention order for the same period, whose conditions include detailed and strict rules on computer and internet use.

A Wigan borough man who attacked a woman has escaped immediate custody after being given a suspended prison sentence.

Cash Atherton, 46, of Turner Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty at an earlier court hearing to causing actual bodily harm to the woman on July 31. He had been due to stand trial for the offence of intentional strangulation, but the prosecution instead accepted his plea for the lesser charge. He has now been sentenced to 13 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Manchester Crown Court.

A borough man will find out his punishment next month after admitting he attacked a police officer.

Karl Daniels, 41, of Defiance Street, Atherton, pleaded guilty to assault by beating an emergency worker in Leigh on February 7.

Wigan magistrates adjourned the hearing until sentencing on May 23.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A convicted sex offender who failed to let police examine electronic devices will find out his punishment next month. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 14 at Bolton Crown Court for Andrew Taylor, 58, of Lilian Drive, Whitley. A sexual harm prevention order was imposed on him by a Liverpool Crown Court judge in June 2016 with a condition that police can demand any technology capable of accessing the internet and storing images must be produced on demand. But Taylor pleaded guilty during a previous court hearing to failing to do this on December 19. He was remanded on bail until sentencing.

A 23-year-old man charged with the murder of a Wigan borough mechanic has appeared in court. Tom Gomm, 44, from Tyldesley, died in hospital on Tuesday, December 17 after being assaulted in Boothstown two days earlier. He was described as a “true gentleman” in moving tributes on social media and more than £4,000 was donated to an online appeal to help cover the cost of a funeral. Jack Naylor, of Irvine Avenue, Boothstown, was charged with Tom’s murder, as well as two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, a racially aggravated public order offence and a domestic assault. He appeared in the dock at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing. No pleas were entered and the case was adjourned for a further hearing to take place on Tuesday, May 27. A provisional trial start date of Monday, June 9 has already been scheduled.

A borough man will appear before a crown court judge accused of strangling a woman and assaulting two police officers.

Damien Williams, 31, of Coral Grove, Leigh, faces two charges of intentional strangulation on April 14.

He is also accused of assaulting two emergency service workers by beating them on April 18, and two counts of criminal damage, both relating to a front door, on April 9 and 14.

Williams was remanded in custody until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on May 23.

A Wigan man who damaged light fittings at a hotel has been ordered to pay compensation.

Scott Bennett, 36, of Atherton Road, Hindley, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage worth £350 at Hotel 21 in Southport on May 24 last year.

Wigan justices ordered him to pay £350 in compensation and an £85 surcharge and remain in detention until the court rose.

A Wigan motorist has been handed a suspended prison sentence after he confessed to driving dangerously and drug-driving in two separate incidents.

Brandon Foxcroft, 22, of Old Road, Ashton, admitted to driving a Seat Ibiza dangerously in Wigan on October 5, driving without insurance, failing to stop for police and possessing class B drug cannabis.

He also pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on April 11, 2024 after using more than the allowed amount of cannabis, as well as driving without due care and attention.

Wigan magistrates imposed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and banned him from driving for 18 months.

Foxcroft must do 20 days of rehabilitation and 200 hours of unpaid work, as well as pay £85 prosecution costs.

A Wigan man is accused of possessing an imitation firearm, strangling a woman and being controlling in a relationship.

David McCormick, 51, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, is charged with engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour between October 20, 2023 and April 21 this year, by stopping the woman seeing her friends, male therapists and doctors, being verbally aggressive, checking her spending and phone, and commenting on her clothes.

He is also charged with intentionally strangling her on April 20 and possessing an air rifle, with the intent of making the woman believe it would be used against her or others, between April 1 and 20.

McCormick faces further charges of taking a Vauxhall Antara car without the owner's consent and driving without insurance on April 20.

He has not yet entered pleas to any of the charges and Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on May 27.

He was remanded in custody until then.

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a schoolgirl more than 30 years ago.

Mark Stazicker, 62, of Hodges Street, Gidlow, admitted indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14 in June 1992.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Bolton Crown Court on May 21.

A pensioner who admitted having a kitchen knife in a public place has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jacqueline Loftus, 78, of Langdale Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a bladed article on February 2 last year.

Wigan justices imposed a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told her to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

A Wigan man has been charged with damaging a car and a public order offence.

Nathan Pryal, 26, of Chandler Way, Lowton, is accused of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, which were likely to cause distress, and criminal damage worth £50 to a Volkswagen Golf on March 9.

He has not yet entered pleas and will next appear before Wigan magistrates on June 18.

A crown court appearance awaits a Wigan man accused of strangling a woman.

Christopher Bradley, 64, of Thicknesse Avenue, Beech Hill, is charged with committing intentional strangulation on April 21.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where the next hearing will take place on May 28.

Bradley was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan woman has denied two counts of fraud.

Dalia Bar-Dror, 62, of Peter Street, Orrell, is charged with dishonestly failing to disclose information about her capital to make a gain.

The offences are alleged to have happened between February 20, 2018 and February 15, 2023 and between July 21, 2019 and December 5, 2022.

She pleaded not guilty to both counts when she appeared before Wigan justices.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on May 28 and she was remanded on unconditional bail.