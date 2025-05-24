A Wigan man has been banned from keeping all animals for a decade after leaving a dog alone in a flat without food or water for three days or more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Stevenson, 22, of Belvedere Place, Worsley Mesnes, was prosecuted after his Staffordshire Bull Terrier Kyro was found subdued and underweight in the home.

Wigan and Leigh magistrates also told him to complete a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At sentencing, the bench also ordered Stevenson to pay £1,100 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

He was found guilty in his absence of an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 of failing to ensure Kyro’s needs were met.

The defendant had not ensured that the pet had adequate nutrition or drinking water, was free from mental distress or that he was appropriately cared for.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Daniel Tomlinson said in a statement that he went to Stevenson’s home in March last year following a report of an abandoned dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He got no reply but could see Kyro inside - looking underweight - and began tracking down the occupant through the local authority.

The officer gained access three days later and, accompanied by police, recovered Kyro and took him by van to Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

An examination of the property revealed that there was no water in the flat - even the toilet bowl was dry - and no food.

There were piles of dog faeces in the hall and one of two bowls left down contained only what appeared to be urine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vet’s report said Kyro was “underweight” with a body score of two out of a maximum of nine, adding “ribs and pelvic bones were easily visible”.

He also had mild fur loss over the bridge of his nose and long nails, but was described as “quiet, alert and responsive” with “a good temperament”.

Stevenson ultimately signed Kyro over into RSPCA care for rehoming.

After the case, RSPCA Inspector Rachel Whalley said “Poor Kyro was left alone in the flat for a minimum of three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The officers who attended noted that there was no dog food nor any water left out for him. There wasn’t even any dog food left in the kitchen and the toilet bowl was dry.

“There was just urine in his bowl and faeces on the floor and he was subdued and underweight.

“It is completely unacceptable for him to be left this way and if we hadn't been alerted, then goodness knows what would have happened to him.

“It's a great outcome for Kyro, and for animal welfare, that we were able to recover him and I'm so happy to report he is now doing well. He is a really happy, loving, gorgeous boy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan domestic abuser has admitted to breaching a restraining order by attending his victim's home.

Lyas Culshaw, 26, of Frederick Street, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to harassing a named female on May 6 when in breach of an order from Bolton Crown Court preventing contact with the woman and also to possessing cocaine when police came to arrest him.

Culshaw was remanded on conditional bail until his sentencing at the same court on June 25.

A Wigan borough 43-year-old threatened to kill a police officer and breached a restraining order by talking to a victim of his abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Foster, of Samuel Street in Atherton, appeared before local magistrates to plead guilty to harassing a named woman on May 6 whom he had been banned from contacting by the courts only in January and that on the same occasion he told the woman that he was going to kill a named officer.

Foster was remanded into custody until his sentencing on May 29.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man suspected of stealing a mobility scooter.

Kevin Collier, 31, of no fixed address, had been due to appear before borough justices accused of taking the disability vehicle and riding it away on January 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he failed to attend court and so the bench tasked police with arresting him.

A man has walked free after a case alleging that he deliberately throttled a woman in Wigan collapsed.

Kiyum Ahmed, 34, of Stanley Street, Newton-le-Willows had been charged with the intentional strangulation of a named female on March 23 and to assaulting her by beating on the same occasion.

A further hearing before Manchester justices had been due to take place on October 28 after the defendant entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But prosecutors have since withdrawn the allegations and so Mr Ahmed has been told he is free to go.

A 38-year-old Wigan woman has denied breaking into a home to take a car.

Heather Atherton, of Manor Grove, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to taking a white Peugeot 208 after grabbing the keys from an address in Jubilee Avenue, Orrell, which she allegedly entered as a trespasser on May 3.

She is also accused of a woman's common assault and denies driving without insurance on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atherton was remanded on conditional bail until a trial takes place at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on August 28.

A Wigan borough man who killed his daughter-in-law in a “brutal and unprovoked attack” has been jailed for life.

Mashal Ilyas, 24, was killed by Nadeem Begum just six months after arriving in the UK following wedding arrangements made by their families.

Her mother said she had “her whole life in front of her” in a moving tribute as her killer was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 18 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Begum, 53, told police he was asleep before finding Mashal unconscious at the bottom of the stairs at the family home on Oxford Road, Atherton.

But the jury at Manchester Crown Court saw through his lies, convicting him of murder.

Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team began an investigation after officers responded to reports of a concern for the welfare of a woman at 11.40am on October 9.

They found Mashal collapsed and, despite the best efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inquiries revealed Mashal phoned her mother in Pakistan at 10.13am, but after a few minutes she went downstairs to put the washing out.

Initially, Begum told officers he got up to go to the toilet and found Mashal at the bottom of the stairs. He suggested she fell while he was sleeping.

But the police investigation revealed his phone was active for most of the morning.

A Home Office post-mortem examination found Mashal had a number of injuries, including bruising to her neck, that were not consistent with a fall. Her cause of death was given as asphyxiation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage showed all family members apart from Mashal and Begum left the house shortly after 10am.

No-one else entered until Begum’s eldest son returned at around 11.30am and called the emergency services.

Forensic examination of Mashal’s trousers identified two spots of Begum’s blood and his DNA was recovered from under her fingernails.

The court heard there were tensions in the family, particularly between Mashal and Begum and his views on her role within the household, which could have been the reason for the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe said: “Firstly, our thoughts as an investigation team are still with Mashal’s loved ones at what is a very emotional and difficult time for them.

“Since we became aware of the incident, we explored all available lines of investigation to get to the truth – that Nadeem Begum had attacked and strangled Mashal.

“This was a brutal and unprovoked attack on a young woman who had come to the UK to start a new life.

“Begum now has to face the consequences; we are pleased we have been able to bring justice and some form of closure for the family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mashal's mother Rehana said: "She was kind to herself and others. She was happy and loved within the family.

"She was everything for me. She was my friend. She used to share everything with me.

"She is remembered by everyone in the family. She was so polite and caring.

"She was clever. She was very good academically. She was always top in her class at the school. Her teachers still remember her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As I sit and think about Mashal, I wonder how she would have grown as a woman and a mother and who she would have become, the children she would have had, the memories she would have made, the challenges she would have overcome and the joy and happiness that would have filled her life.

"But I will never have that chance to see this because Nadeem Begum took that away from her in one senseless moment."

Footage from police showed a Wigan motorist inhaling laughing gas from a balloon before losing control of her car and crippling a pedestrian.

Louisa Tunstall, 19, of Bradwell Road, Lowton, was sentenced to one year and eight months’ detention at Bolton Crown Court for having possession of a Class C drug, driving under the influence of drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside being jailed, she was also disqualified from driving for two years and eight months and ordered to take an extended test when she is released.

Happening at around 7pm on Friday, May 24, 2024 on Newton Road in Lowton, Tunstall was driving a white Fiat 500 towards the East Lancashire Road.

At the time the sun was still out and traffic conditions were quiet at the time.

While under the influence of a drug banned since November 2023, she veered to the left onto the pavement and collided with a pedestrian who was 51-year-old Tracey Holman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After striking the victim, the car then overturned and, in the process, caused serious life-changing injuries.

When questioned by officers, Tunstall stated that she took her eyes off the road to retrieve something in the footwell before knowing the car had flipped.

Also, confirming she had just been out to purchase nitrous oxide to use that evening.

Obtaining witness accounts and nearby CCTV enabled officers to see Tunstall, whilst driving, inhaling nitrous oxide through a balloon while driving seconds before the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further investigation by Greater Manchester Police’s Forensic Vehicle Examination Unit examined the Fiat 500 and confirmed no defects were found on the car which could have contributed towards the collision.

The victim, still to this day, is still trying to recover from the injuries sustained to her leg that will sadly prevent her from continuing her life as she did before.

The force’s Roads Policing Unit (RPU) says it is seeing the use of nitrous oxide as a trending factor in incidents officers attend.

Nitrous oxide, also known as “laughing gas” is reported to produce euphoria, relaxation, dizziness, giggling or laughing fits, impaired judgement and occasionally dissociation and hallucinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means it can have a deleterious effect on reaction time and likely lead to impairment in driving performance, particularly when faced with an unexpected or hazardous situation.

A rogue trader was handed a suspended prison sentence after he admitted dishonest behaviour relating to his used car business.

Daniel Stones, director of Elite Automotive (NW) Ltd, appeared in court following enforcement action by Wigan Council’s trading standards team.

It followed complaints regarding fraudulent advertising, advertising poor quality vehicles for sale, refusing to repair vehicles and refusing to return vehicles or money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six victims – from the local area and further afield – came forward as part of the case.

Stones, 38, of Surrey Avenue, Leigh, pleaded guilty to four counts of engaging in commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence and two counts of misleading actions under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008. He also pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation.

As the director of Elite Automotive (NW) Ltd, Stones pleaded guilty to fraudulent trading under the Companies Act 2006.

During a hearing at Manchester Crown Court, he was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, along with 50 hours of community work. He was disqualified from being a director for five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Dane Anderton, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said “This case was a serious example of customers being poorly treated by fraudulent actions.

“We received complaints over the course of several months and our trading standards team has been proactive in taking this prosecution forward, getting justice and protecting consumers in our borough.

“We always want to work with businesses to ensure customers are treated fairly, but we will not hesitate to take action when we receive allegations of this severity.”

A Wigan dangerous driver has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from the road for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Curds, 23, of Warrington Road, Goose Green, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a white Vauxhall Insignia dangerously on Alexandra Road, Ashton, on February 6, failing to stop for police and not being properly insured.

Returning to court to learn his fate he was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, but because he had no previous convictions, the term was suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, undergo a year's worth of supervision and observe a 24-month disqualification.

Curds also has £239 to pay in the form of court costs and a victim services surcharge.