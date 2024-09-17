Woman accused of double assault and knife threat

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Sep 2024
A 41-year-old woman has been accused of twice attacking a man and threatening him with a knife.

Emma Gaskell, of no fixed address, was brought before borough justices to face charges of causing the named man actual bodily harm and menacing him with the weapon on August 22 and then on September 2, assaulting him by beating and smashing a clock belonging to him.

The case was sent to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where Gaskell is first scheduled to appear on October 9, before which she has been released on bail conditional that she has no contact with the alleged victim.

She has denied the assault by beating charge but not entered any other pleas.

