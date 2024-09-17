Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 41-year-old woman has been accused of twice attacking a man and threatening him with a knife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Gaskell, of no fixed address, was brought before borough justices to face charges of causing the named man actual bodily harm and menacing him with the weapon on August 22 and then on September 2, assaulting him by beating and smashing a clock belonging to him.

The case was sent to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where Gaskell is first scheduled to appear on October 9, before which she has been released on bail conditional that she has no contact with the alleged victim.

She has denied the assault by beating charge but not entered any other pleas.