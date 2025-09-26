Woman admits to 15 Wigan shopliftings
Shops were targeted no fewer than 15 times by a serial Wigan thief.
Susan Buckley, 40, of Water Street, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a whole list of petty thefts.
B&M, Morrisons Daily, Go Local and Food Plus on Standishgate were here victims of choice, the court was told as she snatched alcohol, coffee, laundry items, chocolate and air fresheners between early April and mid-July.
Buckley was given conditional bail until she is sentenced by Manchester magistrates on October 8.