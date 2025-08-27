A woman has admitted to shoplifting, trying to steal more than £1k worth of sportswear and being armed with a blade at Wigan Infirmary.

Kerry Taylor, 48, of Comet Road, Kitt Green, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to wielding a folding pocket knife at the hospital on July 31 and previously to the attempted theft of £1,157 in sports clothing from JD Sport at Robin Park on June 10, snatching more than £50 of alcohol from Leigh Asda on June 24 and £150 worth of liquor and pet food from the Newtown Asda three days later.

Manchester city magistrates will decide her fate on October 21, before which Taylor has been remanded on conditional bail while pre-sentence reports are prepared.